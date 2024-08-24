Farrm B Products Now Available in the Western Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Bisweswar Foods Pvt. Limited launched their brand ‘FarrmB’ in the Western Odisha market, starting from Bhawanipatna. Mrs. Rashmi Sahoo, the Founder and Director of FarrmB, along with Mr. Srikant Mahapatra, Senior Manager- Finance, Mr. Monaranjan Parida, Senior Sales Head, and Mr. Gyananranjan Jena, Bhawanipatna Sales Head, attended the launching ceremony.

FarrmB aims to provide affordable yet high-quality food products to improve the health and well-being of the people of Odisha. Their initial product range includes mix chattua, jaggery powder, chocochips, cornflakes, muesli, oats, masala oats, and ragi flour, with plans to introduce more products like all types of pulses, gluten-free millet flours & many more in the coming future.

Mrs. Sahoo highlighted the company’s commitment to quality, purity, and reliability. She also announced that the products will be available in Bhavanipatna, Kalahandi district, and throughout West Odisha. Over 70 distributors from various regions of Western Odisha expressed their support for FarrmB.

Bisweswar Foods Pvt Ltd, a sister concern of Ruchi Foodline, aims to maintain its uniqueness and popularity with the guidance of renowned entrepreneur Dr. Sarat Kumar Sahoo.

“CONFIDENTIALITY NOTICE: This message is from RUCHI and may contain confidential business information. It is intended solely for the use of the individual to whom it is addressed. If you are not the intended recipient please contact the sender and delete this message and any attachment from your system. Unauthorized publication, use, dissemination, forwarding, printing or copying of this E-Mail and its attachments is strictly prohibited.”