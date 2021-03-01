Farmers’ hard work will again make Madhya Pradesh the leader: CM Chouhan

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that this time again the hard work of the farmers of Madhya Pradesh will be fruitful and the state will again top the country in the procurement of wheat. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the State Government is providing every possible help to our Annadata farmers. In Rabi Marketing Season 2021-22, adequate arrangements have been made to purchase the crop of farmers at the support price, so that farmers do not have to face difficulty in selling their produce.

Registration on e-procurement portal this year too

For the convenience of farmers, arrangements for registration on e-procurement portal have been made this time too. So far, over 21 lakh farmers have registered on the portal. The registration work is being done at 3518 centres of the state. Besides, registration facilities have also been provided to the farmers at Girdawari Kisan App, Common Service Centre and Kiosk Centres. Efforts have also been made in procurement systems so that no farmer should be deprived of registration.

Wheat will be purchased at 4500 centres

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this year also the work of procurement of wheat will be done at 4500 procurement centres of the state. Self-help groups, FPUs and FPCs have also been included in the procurement work. He said that along with purchase of wheat at support price, adequate arrangements are being made for its storage and transportation. Wheat procurement work will begin at the procurement centres from the month of March. For this, it has been decided that wheat procurement will be started from March 22 in Indore and Ujjain and from April 1 in the remaining other districts. About one crore 25 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 20 lakh metric tonnes of pulses and oilseeds are estimated to be procured this year. Arrangements for quick transportation and storage of procured produce are also being made.

State sets record in wheat procurement due to farmers

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the hard work of farmers was at the core of the record procurement of one crore 29 lakh metric tonnes of wheat on support price in the Rabi marketing year 2020-21 in Madhya Pradesh. The farmers of Madhya Pradesh brought glory to the state, which was widely hailed. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the perfect arrangements made by the government also played the role of a catalyst in the record purchase on the support price in the history of the state during the Corona period.

Many innovations done in field of agriculture

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that agriculture sector plays an important role in the creation of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. For self-reliance in agriculture, many innovations have been made in the interest of the farmers of the state to make agriculture a profitable business and double the income of farmers. The state government is constantly making efforts to increase the farm production, reduce the cost of production and provide maximum benefits to the farmers. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that amendments have been made in provisions to compensate the farmers for their losses during natural calamities.

Irrigation and power arrangements with fertiliser, seeds

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that by ensuring timely availability of fertiliser and seeds to farmers, water and electricity arrangements have been made for irrigation. In the Corona era, when all the activities were almost stopped, water structures were extensively built in rural areas under various schemes. Due to this, on one hand the local people got employment during the Corona period, on the other hand, due to the increase in ground water level, the easy availability of water for irrigation for farmers was also ensured. Work on large and small irrigation schemes was also done on a war footing in the state, which benefitted the farmers.

Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna

Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana was also launched to provide financial support to the farmers. Under this scheme, payment of about 1150 crore rupees has been made online to more than 57 lakh 50 thousand eligible farmers at the rate of two thousand rupees. Apart from this, farmers are already getting the benefit of 6 thousand rupees per farmer per year under Pradhanmantri Samman Nidhi.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that strict action has also been taken against businessmen who cheat the farmers in the name of fertilisers, seeds and pesticides. It has been ensured that fake manure, seeds and medicines are not sold in the state.