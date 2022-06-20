FARMERS HAIL CM FOR SMOOTH PROCUREMENT OF MOONGI CROP ON MSP

New Delhi :Buoyed over foolproof arrangements made by state government for purchase of Moongi crop on Minimum Support Price (MSP), the farmers from across the state are wholeheartedly welcoming this decision of the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Hailing the decision Surinder Singh a farmer from Lalru village of Mohali said that the state government has made elaborate arrangements for purchasing of Moongi crop. The farmer said that his crop was purchased on the MSP announced by the State government immediately after its arrival in the mandi. He said that the state government has made adequate arrangements to facilitate the farmers for purchasing the moong crop.

Similarly, another farmer Gurpreet singh from village Malwal zadid

In Ferozepur cantt also hailed the state government for purchasing his Moong crop on MSP. The farmer said that he didn’t face any problem in selling his crop in the market as a state government has made vast arrangements for it. Thanking the Chief Minister for assuring proper marketing of the crop, he said that it will go a long way in bailing out farmers of the state from the current agrarian crisis by supplementing their income.

Another farmer Jasbir Singh from village Barmi in Ludhiana also lauded the arrangements made by the state government for purchasing crop. He said that immediately after he reached the Mandi with his crop the procurement officers deputed by state government helped him in selling the crop at the MSP being offered by the state. He said that he didn’t face any problem in selling Moongi crop due to the flawless arrangements made by the state government.

Another farmer Baljit Singh from Takhtupura village in Moga said that he sold his 20 quintals of Moongi without any problems thanks to the foolproof mechanism evolved by the state government. The farmer said that unprecedentedly he was able to sell his crop in a smooth and hassle free manner. He said that this initiative of the Chief Minister will go a long way in supplementing the income of the farmers by encouraging them to adopt crop diversification thereby checking the fastly depleting ground water.

Pertinently, the Punjab Government has initiated the procurement of the Summer Moong crop at a Minimum Support Price of Rs. 7275 per quintal directly from the farmers. Giving affirmative response to appeal of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the farmers of the state have this year sown the Summer Moong crop over around 95,000 acres of land as compared to 50,000 acres last year. A yield of 4.75 lac quintal is expected this year whereas last year a total of 2.98 lac quintal was produced across the state.