Farmer Producer Organizations from Balangir, Odisha – Reaching Global Markets

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Odisha is promoting cultivation of vegetables in cluster-mode across Odisha. Palladium as the Technical Support Unit under Directorate of Horticulture, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment together with APEDA, ORMAS and NABARD, has opened doors for Odisha’s farmers to global markets by enabling export of fresh vegetables produce.

Once known to be part of remote KBK region, today three Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) from Titlagarh and Loisingha blocks of Balangir district namely Jaden Farmer Producer Company, Krushak Unnayan Sangathan Farmer Producer Company, and Undher Farmer Producer Company have exported 800 kilograms of high-quality fresh vegetables including Pointed Gourd, Okra, Bitter Gourd, and Ivy Gourd to Dubai.

“Today is a proud day for Balangir district, as fresh vegetables from this district is being exported to Dubai. This has been possible because of the handholding support and constant encouragement of PSFPO team from Palladium. I would like to thank the local farmers, FPOs, local NGO, NABARD, ORMAS and district horticultural officers because of whose support and cooperation this was possible. I hope that this initiative continues” said, Prafulla Kumar Bhanja, Deputy Director Horticulture, Balangir

“It is for the first time that fresh vegetables from the district have reached the international market through export. I want to thank local NGO ASSA, ORMAS, NABARD, District agriculture and horticulture officials, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ empowerment and special thanks to Palladium for providing end-to end support under the PSFPO project for facilitating the export. As a result of this initiative, 4 FPOs in the district will now be able to supply fresh vegetables to Dubai for the upcoming 12 weeks”. Kamalendu Paul, Joint CEO, ORMAS, Balangir

“The export will benefit the members of FPO as the farmer will get nearly 25% more than the farm gate and the FPO will also earn a profit of 25%, which excludes transportation and other expenses that will be borne by the exporter. NABARD, Odisha RO as a pilot, has selected three Northern Odisha districts i.e Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore for cultivation of three vegetables such as okra, bitter gourd and long beans through NABARD promoted FPOs for export to Dubai. Accordingly, one-day sensitization workshop involving APEDA, Directorate of Horticulture, NABARD, FPO members & CBBO/POPI representatives of respective FPOs was conducted on 18 July 2024 at Baripada, Mayurbhanj district.” Dr. Sudhanshu K. K. Mishra, Chief General Manager, NABARD.

Palladium’s marketing and capacity building support has opened global markets for these FPOs, enabling them to supply fresh vegetables to international markets year-round. This strategic export has helped three FPOs – one of which is an all women FPO, achieve 30-40% increased price realization boosting income and economic stability for farming communities.

“By enabling small holder farmers including women farmers to access international markets, we are not only ensuring higher price realizations but also setting the stage for a new revolution in agriculture. Women farmers, when given the right opportunities, can drive significant economic and social change. By focusing on women-led FPOs, Palladium wants to tap into the power of inclusivity and empowerment in driving sustainable development.” adds Biswajit Behera, Associate Director, Palladium.

Palladium will strive to increase export of fruits & vegetables while adhering to export quality standards and will continue to transform the lives of smallholders to drive sustainable growth and prosperity for farmers of Odisha and beyond.