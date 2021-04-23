‘FARMER HELP DESKS’ SET UP BY PUNJAB MANDI BOARD IN GRAIN MARKETS TO FACILITATE FARMERS FOR ONLINE PORTAL REGISTRATION

Chandigarh: In a bid to facilitate farmers facing various hardships on account of introduction of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for the first time during the current Rabi Marketing Season, the Punjab Mandi Board has set up ‘Farmer Help Desks’ in the grain markets across the state for online registration on new portal for making payments directly into their bank accounts.



According to Chairman Punjab Mandi Board Lal Singh, the rationale behind the move is to ensure timely payment to farmers into their bank accounts expeditiously. Out of 12 lakh farmers, nearly six lac have already uploaded the requisite documents on the portal https://anaajkharid.in/farmerRegistrations/farmerRegistrations.



Pointing out further, Chairman said that these helpdesks would be instrumental to guide/assist the farmers and arthiyas for their registration on the said portal. Concerted efforts are afoot to help the remaining farmers for registration as the majority of them are not tech savvy.



Notably, Government of India has implemented the DBT (Direct benefit Transfer) for the crops procured on MSP and the payment thereof would be directly credited to the bank accounts of the farmers.



Updating on the current procurement and arrival of wheat during RMS 2021-22, Chairman said that 64.25 LMT of Wheat had arrived in mandis so far as against about 17.56 LMT during the corresponding period in last year, of which 59.78 LMT procured across the state. Sangrur district was leading in the Wheat arrival with 7.89 LMT of Wheat, followed by Patiala and Ludhiana with 6.30 LMT and 5.09 LMT respectively. As many as 10.59 lakh passes have already been given to farmers through Arthiyas by the Mandi Board.

