FAO and Department of Animal Husbandry Host Workshop on Standard Veterinary Treatment Guidelines in New Delhi

A two day workshop on Finalization of Standard Veterinary Treatment Guidelines was organised by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, under the aegis of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Government of India at New Delhi during 8th and 9th August 2024. This landmark event brought together 78 key stakeholders from the veterinary and animal health sectors, including representatives from ICAR Animal Science Institutes, Veterinary Universities, private sector organizations like INFAH, international bodies such as FAO, USAID, and Jhpiego, and DAHD. The primary goal was to collaboratively develop guidelines that will standardize veterinary practices across the country.

Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ms. Alka Upadhyaya graced the valedictory session on 9th August 2024. She highlighted the vital role of the animal husbandry sector in supporting livelihoods and ensuring food safety and security. The value of milk and milk products itself in India is more than 12 lakh crore. With the sector growing at a much faster rate compared to agriculture and other allied sectors, India faces frequent occurrences of both infectious and non-infectious diseases in its large livestock and poultry populations. If not managed effectively, these diseases can have significant and unpredictable negative impacts on community livelihoods. Given that only a few developing countries have Standard Veterinary Treatment Guidelines, the creation of SVTGs for India is a key initiative. This effort aims to establish a consistent treatment guideline for various diseases across the country. Ms. Upadhyaya commended the efforts of all experts involved in drafting the SVTGs and acknowledged the contributions of FAO and USAID in coordinating and conducting the workshop. She also praised the National Dairy Development Board’s (NDDB) initiatives in developing ethno-veterinary practices for common livestock ailments and suggested their dissemination through the Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production (AHELP) trained by the Department. This approach will promote alternatives to antimicrobials, which is crucial for mitigating the risks associated with antimicrobial resistance.

Animal Husbandry Commissioner, DAHD Dr. Abhijit Mitra inaugurated workshop on 8th August 2024. Dr. Mitra highlighted the initiatives taken by the Department for containment of AMR in India and this guideline will also be supporting to the National Action Plan on AMR. Deputy Director-General (Animal Science) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Dr. Raghavendra Bhatta emphasised the need for such an important guideline and also suggested that it must be a dynamic one and needs to be periodically updated. Mr. Takayuki Hagiwara, FAO Representative in India, highlighted the collaboration of FAO in different initiatives of Government of India. The workshop was coordinated by Dr Raj Kumar Singh, National Consultant, Epidemiology, AMR and Zoonosis, FAO India.

The workshop’s primary objective was to develop a comprehensive Standard Veterinary Treatment Guidelines document tailored specifically to India’s needs. These guidelines aim to provide a robust framework for Animal Health Practitioners, ensuring consistency in prescription practices, reducing variability, and enhancing compliance among veterinarians and other prescribers. By establishing clear and standardized treatment protocols, the SVTGs will empower policymakers with effective tools to control and manage animal diseases more efficiently, ultimately contributing to broader public health goals.

Another critical focus of the workshop was the promotion of Veterinary Drug Stewardship. The SVTGs include treatment guidelines for a total of 274 diseases covering 12 major species: Cattle, Buffalo, Sheep, Goat, Poultry, Pig, Horses, Donkey, Mule, Camel, Yak, and Mithun. These guidelines are designed to curb irrational and inconsistent treatment practices that have long plagued the animal health sector. By promoting the rational use of veterinary drugs, the SVTGs will play a vital role in reducing the risks associated with drug misuse, including the development of antimicrobial resistance, which poses a significant threat to both animal and human health.

The outcomes of this workshop are expected to have a far-reaching and transformative impact on the veterinary sector in India. The development of SVTGs is anticipated to serve as a valuable resource for veterinary professionals, paraprofessionals, and animal health workers across the country. Additionally, the adoption of SVTGs is expected to lead to a reduction in antimicrobial and drug residues in animal-derived foods, thereby enhancing food safety.

This workshop marks a significant milestone in the standardization of veterinary practices in India, aligning the country with global best practices and advancing the objectives of the One Health approach and the National Action Plan for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). The collaborative efforts of FAO, DAHD, ICAR, and other stakeholders in developing these guidelines reflect a shared commitment to improving animal health, safeguarding public health, and ensuring the safety of the food supply chain.