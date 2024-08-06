FAME India Phase-II Allocates 438 EV Charging Stations for Madhya Pradesh, 552 for Rajasthan

Under Phase-II of FAME India scheme, Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) sanctioned Rs. 800 Crore as capital subsidy to three Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) for establishment of 7,432 Electric Vehicle Public Charging Stations (EVPCS). Further, MHI sanctioned additional amount of Rs.73.50 Crore under FAME-II scheme to OMCs for upgradation of 980 numbers of existing low capacity EVPCS across the country.Out of total 8412 EVPCS allotted to OMCs under FAME-II scheme, 438 EVPCS are sanctioned for installation in Madhya Pradesh and 552 EVPCS in Rajasthan.

Ministry of Heavy Industries is currently implementing the following schemes on pan India basis including the State of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to promote Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the country: –

Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 with an outlay of ₹ 778 Crore for a period 6 months, w.e.f. 1stApril 2024 till 30thSeptember 2024, which provides incentives to buyers of e-2W and e-3W. Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry (PLI-AUTO) with a budgetary outlay of ₹ 25,938 Crore. The scheme incentivises various categories of electric vehicles including e-2W, e-3W, e-4W, e-buses & e-trucks also.

iii. Production Linked Incentive Scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (PLI-ACC) Battery Storage in the country with a budgetary outlay of ₹ 18,100 Crore.

Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India to attract investments from global EV manufacturers and promote India as a manufacturing destination for e-vehicles.

Further, following initiatives have also been taken up by the Government of India to increase the use of electric vehicles in the country: –