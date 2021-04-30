Falcon Group Donates a BLS Ambulance to BMC

Bhubaneswar: With the objective of supporting the fight against deadly virus in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic second wave outbreak, leading export house of Odisha Falcon Group has donated a basic life support Ambulance to the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and in addition to this Falcon Group is also giving an electric Crematorium machine to BMC which cost is close to INR 1.2Cr.

This basic life support Ambulance is equipped with all emergency equipment facilities like standard auto loading stretcher, analog type oxygen delivery system along with other modern amenities.

A flag off ceremony on this occasion has held in the premises of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Office, Bhubaneswar. Mr Parthajeet Patnaik, Director, Falcon Marine Exports Limited and Mr Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation flagged off the basic life support Ambulance to serve critical Covid patients of the Bhubaneswar region.

Speaking in the occasion Mr. Patnaik expressed that “We are very delighted to hand over a basic life support ambulance to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for effectively managing Covid patients’ transportation during this hard time. The Government of Odisha is doing a tremendous job during this pandemic situation and Falcon Group is all the time with Odisha Government as well as with the people of Odisha.