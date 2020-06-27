New Delhi: The National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said:

♦ An east-west shear zone runs roughly along 11°N Lat. between 3.1 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level and an off shore trough at mean sea level runs from Karnataka coast to Lakshadweep-Maldives area. Under the influence of these systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over parts of south peninsular India during next 4-5 days.

♦ Due to shift of trough northwards and convergence of strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal over northeast & adjoining east India, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over northeast & adjoining east

India during next 2-3 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya during next 24 hours.

♦ Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls also very likely over East Uttar Pradesh during next 3-4 days and over West Uttar Pradesh during 28-29th June.

All India Weather Inference

The western part of the monsoon trough at mean sea level continue to pass ♦ through Amritsar, Karnal, Bareilly and Gorakhpur and its eastern part lies close to the foothills of the Himalayas.

The cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan & neighbourhood extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level persists.

The trough at 3.1 km above mean sea level from northeast Madhya Pradesh to Marathawada across Vidarbha persists.

The cyclonic circulation over North Interior Karnataka & neighbourhood extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

The eastwest shear zone roughly along 11°N Lat. between 3.1 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level persists.

The off shore trough at mean sea level from Karnataka coast to LakshadweepMaldives area persists.

The cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast at 7.6 km above mean sea level persists.

The cyclonic circulation over Westcentral Arabian Sea & neighbourhood between 1.5 km & 3.1 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height persists.

Observations:

Maximum Temperature Departures as on 27-06-2020:

Maximum temperatures are appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at many places over Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Maharashtra; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Odisha and interior Karnataka; at a few places over West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic west Bengal, Rayalaseema, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, and Tamilnadu, Puducherry& Karaikal and at isolated places over East Rajasthan. They are below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C ) at most places over Assam & Meghalaya; at many places over Sub-Himalayan west Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh; at a few places over West Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and near normal over rest parts of the country. Yesterday, the highest Maximum temperature of 41.8°C reported at Bikaner (West Rajasthan).

Minimum Temperature Departures as on 27-06-2020:

Minimum temperatures are appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at a few places over West Rajasthan; at isolated places over Telangana; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Uttarakhand and Gujarat Region; at many places over Punjab, Madhya Maharashtra and Andaman & Nicobar Islands; at a few places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch, Rayalaseema and Chhattisgarh; at isolated places over Konkan & Goa and Lakshadweep. They are appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh; below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at a few places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Assam & Meghalaya; at isolated places over Odisha and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and near normal over rest parts of the country. The lowest minimum temperature of 20.6°C reported at Churk (East Uttar Pradesh) over the plains of the country.

