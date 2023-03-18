FAHD Minister Purushottam Rupala interacts with various stakeholders to objectively assess their problems and aspirations ; reviews the progress of schemes like PMMSY etc. in coastal areas

Sagar Parikrama Phase IV program began at Karwar today. Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying in his address highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY) scheme and other multidimensional activities of Blue Revolution with major focus on increasing fisheries production and productivity (for both inland and marine) and its associated activities, including infra development, marketing, exports, and institutional arrangements, etc. Further, he announced that Fishing Harbour, fish landing centers ice plants, cold storages etc. shall be developed at Majali & Belambara and other areas in Karnataka State to improve the fisheries development infrastructure. He requested volunteers to help in creating awareness of the schemes so that the beneficiaries can take benefit of the same.Shri Parshottam Rupala praised the establishment of 75 mobile veterinary units by Government of Karnataka to help fish farmers etc.

Additionally, Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying shared the concept of Sagar Parikrama and highlighted the People centric governance model.

Since 1950 to 2014, the investment in fisheries sector was around Rs 3,681 Cr. Starting from 2014 Government introduced schemes such as PMMSY with budget of Rs. 20,500 Cr, FIDF with budget of around Rs. 8,000 Cr, Blue Revolution with budget of Rs. 3000 Cr, totally approx. Rs. 32,000 Cr. of total investment has been made for the development of fisheries sector by understanding the ground realities.

Today ,all the countries of the world are looking towards India for solutions and this has become possible because our Government trusted the common wisdom of the people and encouraged them to participate intelligently in the progress of the country including in fisheries sector development.

The Minister interacted with various stakeholders to objectively assess their problems and aspirations. Also, he reviewed the progress of schemes like PMMSY etc. in the coastal areas by the department. He paid special emphasis on creating awareness among fish farmers for promotion of KCC.

The Minister discussed the objective assessment on wealth of ocean and its potential for contribution to the country’s economy in fisheries sector.

Many beneficiaries shared their experience with Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry & Dairying and highlighted their problems related to operation of factories, maintenance of infrastructure and the tremendous contribution that PMMSY scheme has made in the life of fishermen and fishing community.

Moving forward, he deliberated on the promotion of KCC and enthusiastically added that camps have been conducted at Coastal districts of Karnataka, where the fishers and fish farmers were made aware about KCC registration & its benefits. More than 100 fishers and fish farmers participated at each camp, and they were happy to know the benefits and requested for more such interactions. As a result, 6,050 number of KCC cards have been issued so far.

Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying stated that he has joined Sagar Parikrama to understand the profession, life, culture, current state of respected fishermen which will help him in preparing the policy and thanked everyone for providing their valuable time.

Dr. L Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying & Information and Broadcasting shared his views about improving the quality of life and economic well-being of people in rural areas on creation of livelihood opportunities by adopting holistic approach to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and thanked Shri Parshottam Rupala for listening to the issues of beneficiaries, fishermen, fish farmers etc. He highlighted the announcement made by Government in 2019 about setting up of separate Department of Fisheries which was immediately approved by the Prime Minister.

Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying inaugurated the “Sagar Parikrama” Kannada Song. He was welcomed by fishermen and women with Nadageete. A welcome speech was given by Dr. J.Balaji, Joint Secretary, and Fisheries at the beginning of the event .

Further, an introductory address was given by Shri Jatindr Nath Swain, IAS, Secretary (Fisheries highlighting many important issues regarding economic upliftment through various schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya SampadaYojna (PMMSY), Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), KCC etc. He also highlighted the importance given to fisheries sector by Hon’ble Prime Minister and special funds having been allocated for fisheries sector. Further ,he discussed about the projects sanctioned in Karnataka under the schemes such as blue revolution and PMMSY (i.e., Rs 779 Cr. of total investment for Karnataka State of which Rs 252 Cr. are from Central Fund share). Shri Jatindranath Swain, Secretary, Fisheries discussed the methods to ensure the security of our coastal fishermen, strengthening their livelihood and technology driven practices including monitoring and controlling devices in coming year to save the lives of our fishermen during cyclone etc.

Shri. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying and other dignitaries graced the occasion and inaugurated the Sagar Parikrama Phase IV by lighting the lamp.The following dignitaries also participated in the event:

Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying & Information and Broadcasting Shri S.Angara, Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Minister of Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport, Government of Karnataka, Shri Arbail Shivaram Hebbar, Minister of Labour, Government of Karnataka Shri Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister of Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare, Government of Karnataka Smt. Rupali Naik, Members of Legislative Assembly, Karwar President City Municipal Council, Karwar President Uttara Kanada District Fish Marketing Federation, Karwar Chairman Karnataka, State Western Conservation Task force Member of Legislative Council and Member of Parliament District In-charge Minister, Kannada Shri Jatindra Nath Swain, IAS, Secretary (Fisheries), Government of India Dr. J. Balaji, IAS, Joint Secretary (Fisheries), Government of India Smt. Salma K.Fahlm, IAS Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Government of Karnataka Dr L.N Murthy, National Fisheries Development Board Senior officials of Department of Fisheries, Government of India Director of Fisheries, Government of Karnataka Senior officials from Indian Coast Guard, Fishery Survey of India, Karnataka Maritime Board and fishermen representatives

Approximately 1000 fishermen, fish farmers and other dignitaries participated in the meeting at Majali, Karwar Port. Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying and other dignitaries interacted with beneficiaries, fishfarmers, fishermen present at the event. The various beneficiaries are:

S. No Beneficiary Name Benefitted With For Component Mr. Manjunath Narayan Devadiga Sanction Order Assistance for purchase of FRP boats (replacement) Mr. Nithin Gaonkar Sanction Order Assistance for renovation of ice plant Mrs. Kusuma Ganapati Nayak Sanction Order Assistance for establishment of large bioflick aquaculture system Mr. Prasad Sathyanarayanan Sharma Sanction Order Assistance for establishment of small RAS Mr. Sanju Fernandes Sanction Order Assistance for brackish water cage culture Mrs. Janbai Krishna Tandel Work Order Assistance for acquisition of deep-sea fishing vessel Mr. Rajesh Ganapathi Ambig Work Order Assistance for brackish water cage culture Mrs. Shilpa Harish Tandel Work Order Assistance for purchased of insulated trucks Mr. Ajay VittalBanavali KCC Kisan Credit Card Mrs. Sunitha Deepak Majalikar KCC Kisan Credit Card

This interactive session helped fishermen to come out with the issues faced by them and will help improve fisheries development. Further, beneficiaries requested for events like Sagar Parikrama in coming times.Shri Parshottam Rupala interacted with Smt. Devki Mehta from Majali Village regarding livelihood, food security from fisheries etc .

Shri S.Angara, Minister of Fisheries, Port & Inland Water Transport, Government of Karnataka highlighted the importance of food value of the fish.

During the event of Sagar Parikrama, Phase IV, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment collaborated with Department of Fisheries for creating awareness regarding Nasha Mukti Abhiyaan to support fishermen, fish famers under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Shri Ramacharya, Director of Fisheries, Government of Karnataka thanked all dignitaries and other participants for their presence and contribution to the event. Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying also interacted with beneficiaries, fishermen and fish farmers at Belambara where fishermen informed him about the difficulties faced by them due to lack of development of harbour.

Later in the day , the program shall continue with Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying with other dignitaries visiting other places in coastal region of Uttar Kannada and interacting with the beneficiaries, fish farmers and fishermen etc.

In all around 5,000 fishermen, various fisheries stakeholders, scholars attended the Sagar Parikrama IV; the impact of this Sagar Parikrama will be far reaching on the livelihood and holistic development of fishermen and fisher folks including on climate change, sustainable development.

The main objectives of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ are (i) to facilitate interaction with fishermen, coastal communities and stakeholders so as to disseminate information of various fisheries related schemes and programs being implemented by the Government; (ii) demonstrating solidarity with all fisher folk, fish farmers and concerned stakeholder as a spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat; (iii) to promote responsible fisheries with focus on sustainable balance between the utilization of marine fisheries resources for food security of nation and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities and (iv) protection of marine ecosystem.

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, and National Fisheries Development Board along with the Department of Fisheries, Government of Karnataka, Government of Goa, Indian Coast Guard, Fishery Survey of India, and fishermen representatives are observing the Sagar Parikrama Phase IV which started on 17th March 2023 from Mormugao Port,Goa. Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, and Dr L.Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, AH and Dairying in the presence of Shri Jatindra Nath Swain, IAS, Secretary (Fisheries) launched the Sagar Parikrama Phase-IV Yatra from Mormugao Port, Goa. Proceeding along the Uttar Kannada coast, it reached Majali from Karwar Port on 18thMarch 2023, followed by journey towards coastal belt of Uttar Kannada of Karnataka State. Sagar Parikrama Phase IV covered the areas of 3 major coastal districts namely, Majali, Karwar, Belambara, Manki and shall be covering the other areas such as Murudeshwar, Alvekodi.

Phase I Programme of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ was organized in Gujarat, started on 5th March 2022 from Mandvi and ended on 6th March 2022 at Porbandar, Gujarat. Phase II The voyage Sagar Parikrama as Phase –II programme started on 22nd September 2022 from Mangrol to Veraval and ended at Mul Dwaraka, on 23rd September 2022 from Mul Dwaraka to Madhwad.Phase III Program of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ started on 19th Feb 2023 from Surat, Gujarat, and end on 21st Feb 2023 at Sasson Dock, Mumbai. Phase IV program started from Mormugao Port, Goa on 17th March 2023 and shall end on 19th March 2023 in Mangalore.

Sagar Parikrama is a program reflecting the far-reaching policy strategy of the government leading to the direct interaction with fishers and fish farmers to understand the issues coastal areas and problems related to fishermen. Phases I, II & III have brought massive changes in the development strategy of fishermen and have given a deep insight into the understanding the problems of fishermen Certainly, Sagar Parikrama Phase IV program is being welcomed by fishermen and fish farmers and other stakeholders with an open heart and they see this as an instrument of their development in fisheries sector.