National

Faggan Singh Kulaste says, during the last three years and current year indicate that the share of domestic production in the consumption of finished steel has been increasing

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The following details of consumption and share of domestic production and import in the consumption of finished steel during the last three years and current year indicate that the share of domestic production in the consumption of finished steel has been increasing:

 

 

Year

 Consumption (in MT) % Share of Import in Consumption % Share of Domestic Production in Consumption
Total Share of

import

 Share of domestic

production
2019-20 100.17 6.77 93.40 6.8 % 93.2 %
2020-21 94.89 4.75 90.14 5.0 % 95.0 %
2021-22 105.75 4.67 101.08 4.4 % 95.6 %
2022-23

(April- June*)

 27.69 1.17 26.52 4.2 % 95.8 %
Source: Joint Plant Committee (JPC), MT: Million Ton, *Provisional

 

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.