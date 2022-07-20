Faggan Singh Kulaste says, during the last three years and current year indicate that the share of domestic production in the consumption of finished steel has been increasing

New Delhi : The following details of consumption and share of domestic production and import in the consumption of finished steel during the last three years and current year indicate that the share of domestic production in the consumption of finished steel has been increasing:

Year Consumption (in MT) % Share of Import in Consumption % Share of Domestic Production in Consumption Total Share of import Share of domestic production 2019-20 100.17 6.77 93.40 6.8 % 93.2 % 2020-21 94.89 4.75 90.14 5.0 % 95.0 % 2021-22 105.75 4.67 101.08 4.4 % 95.6 % 2022-23 (April- June*) 27.69 1.17 26.52 4.2 % 95.8 % Source: Joint Plant Committee (JPC), MT: Million Ton, *Provisional

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.