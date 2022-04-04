Facial Recognition System(FRS) is to be implemented in phased manner Kolkata, Varanasi, Pune, Vijayawada, Bangalore, Delhi and Hyderabad to have FRS by March 2023

New Delhi : Facial recognition System is part of the Digi Yatra initiative of the government for providing passengers seamless and hassle-free experience at airports. It is to be implemented in a phased manner. The first phase is planned at Kolkata, Varanasi, Pune, Vijayawada, Bangalore, Delhi and Hyderabad Airports by March 2023. Preliminary testing of the Digi Yatra Biometric boarding system with registration for the ‘Day of Travel’ at these airports has been completed.

The requirement of security is dynamic in nature. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the regulatory authority for civil aviation security in the country, in consultation with other concerned agencies and stakeholders, reviews the security arrangements at airports from time to time and upgrade the same as per requirement.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.