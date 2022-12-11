Fabindia accelerates its decade-long journey to take Odisha’s handicrafts to the world

Fabindia Limited, the 62-year old consumer lifestyle platform focused on authentic, sustainable and Indian traditional lifestyle products, has strengthened its regional footprint across Odisha and boasts a network of ~3600 artisans in the state. This community demonstrates how a common purpose and aligned values can bring about equitable and inclusive growth and impact.

Fabindia Group has set up community-owned companies through an MOU with the Government of Odisha (Handloom, Textiles & Handicraft Dept.) and constituted Orissa Artisans and Weavers Limited (OAWL) – a public-private partnership company. From the first cluster which was formed in Gopalpur in 2011, it has now grown to 16 clusters in Bargarh, Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar, Keonjhar, Boudh, Sonepur, Gopalpur, Nuapatna, among others. The development process of each cluster can take 2-3 years to (a) identify crafts in the state, (b) upskill artisans on design, quality, business financials, digital literacy, (c) create market avenues, (d) map development through a 12-step ladder Craft Cluster Development and Livelihood Impact (CDLI) programme.

Mr KP Rajendran, Market Regions Head, Fabindia Limited, said, “We dedicate the success and growth of Fabindia to the thousands of artisans, weavers, and communities who have been a part of our mission to keep Odisha’s handicrafts and traditions alive and relevant. Fabindia is committed to ensure that as it grows, all of its stakeholders grow and prosper.”

Some distinct handicrafts procured from Odisha include Ikat Sari, Ikat Dupatta, Ikat Stole, Tussar, Tussar Ghicha, Korea China, Cotton Ikat fabric, Cotton Woven Fabric, Paper Mache & Sawai Grass/Date Palm & Golden Grass, Palm leaf with Pattachitra, Wood Pattachitra/ Wood Stone Pattachitra, Stone Products, Saura Painting, Dokra Casting/Dokra Jewellery, Filigree Jewellery.

