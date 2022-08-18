External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, India envisages a free, open, inclusive and peaceful Indo-Pacific built on a rules-based order.

Mr Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Thailand, delivered a public talk on “India’s Vision of the Indo-Pacific” at the prestigious Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. Speaking at the event, the Minister said that only those whose mindsets are built around spheres of influence and are uncomfortable with the democratization of world affairs will dispute the Indo-Pacific.

Recognizing that a very substantial part of India’s interests now lies towards the East, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said, it is clear that New Delhi now looks beyond the Indian Ocean and into the Pacific.

The Minister further hailed the ASEAN grouping, noting that India envisages the bloc to be at center of the Indo-Pacific, both literally and substantively.

The visiting minister also lauded the group of four countries: the United States, Australia, India, and Japan (Maritime QUAD bloc) as the most prominent plurilateral platform that addresses contemporary challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific.

Mr Jaishankar said that India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway has the potential of creating a completely new axis of economic activity in Asia.

The talk was well attended by members of Thai academia including researchers, scholars, think-tanks and students.

During his visit, External Affairs Minister also co-chaired the 9th Meeting of India-Thailand Joint Commission with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Don Pramudwinai.

The External Affairs Ministry said, during the meeting both Ministers discussed wide ranging issues of mutual interest and reviewed the progress made in various areas, including political, defence and security, economic and commercial, connectivity, cultural, tourism and people-to-people ties. The Ministers welcomed the ongoing activities to celebrate the historic occasion of 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Thailand.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the multi-dimensional partnership that exist between the two countries.

Both Ministers signed Agreed Minutes of Joint Commission Meeting, which will guide further course of bilateral relations. They also witnessed signing of MoU for Cooperation and Collaboration on Broadcasting between Prasar Bharti and Thai Public Broadcasting Service and also MoU on Health and Medical Research Cooperation between Indian Council of Medical Research and Department of Medical Sciences, Thailand.

Dr Jaishankar addressed and interacted with the Indian Community in Thailand and spoke about the special occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence which also coincided with the 75th anniversary of establishment of India-Thailand diplomatic relations.

He invited the India community in Thailand to contribute actively in forging strong economic and commercial ties alongwith cultural and people to people exchanges between the two countries. He also highlighted the initiatives of the Government of India aimed at facilitating the Indian diaspora and bringing them closer to India.

The External Affairs Minister called on Prime Minister of Thailand Gen. Prayut Chan-o-Cha and conveyed personal greetings and good wishes from Prime Minister Modi. He also congratulated the Thai Prime Minister on the occasion of 75th anniversary of establishment of India-Thailand diplomatic relations and apprised him of the progress in bilateral and multilateral cooperation. They also exchanged views on the key regional and global developments.

Dr Jaishankar and Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai jointly inaugurated the newly constructed Embassy Residence and Residential Complex.