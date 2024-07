External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted: “Had a productive meeting with DPM and FM Saleumxay Kommasith of Lao PDR. Grateful for the warm hospitality. We witnessed the exchange of MoUs on 10 Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) for Laos under Mekong-Ganga Cooperation and collaboration on successful Digital Solutions. Also launched a special stamp set celebrating our shared cultural treasures of Ramayana and Buddhism.”