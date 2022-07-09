New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar visited Embassy of Japan today to convey his condolences to Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki on the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a series of tweets, Dr Jaishankar said that for more than two decades, Shinzo Abe has symbolized growing relationship between India and Japan. He said Shinzo Abe placed India Japan ties in a larger global context of the free and open Indo-Pacific.

Dr Jaishankar said that at a personal level, he was the very embodiment of grace and consideration.