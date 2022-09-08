External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today said that India and Japan are committed to promoting a rules-based order, ensuring respect for international law and norms, and safeguarding the global commons.

In his press statement following the India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Dr Jaishankar said, there is a need to create resilient and reliable supply chains in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic.

He said, conflicts and climate events have further aggravated the global economic situation, creating deep anxieties in respect of energy and food security. He added that trust and transparency are the shared concerns in a digitized world.

The External Affairs Minister stressed the case for India and Japan to collaborate more closely on foreign policy and security questions. He said, consultations in various formats have dwelt on the imperative of economic security and India and Japan are also working together on cyber security, 5G deployment and critical and strategic minerals.

He said, India and Japan are also poised to take forward the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework amongst others.

In his press statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, India and Japan are pursuing a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. He said, this year is significant for both India and Japan, as both nations are celebrating 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations. He said, this is an important relationship for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Defence Minister said, enhancing the Defence Equipment and Technological Cooperation between India and Japan is one of the key priority areas. He said, in the meeting today, he proposed engagements in emerging and critical technological domains.

He also invited the Japanese defence companies to look at opportunities in investing in the Indian Defence Corridors.