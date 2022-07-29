External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar leaves for Tashkent

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar left for Tashkent this evening on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan to take part in the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.

The meeting will discuss preparations for the upcoming Meeting of the Council of Heads of State on 15th and 16th September in Samarkand this year.

They will review ongoing cooperation in the expansion of the SCO Organisation and exchange ideas on regional and global developments of common concern.

The SCO comprises eight member states – India, Kazakhstan, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are four observer states – Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia.