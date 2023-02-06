External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, H.E. Ms. Mélanie Joly, co-chaired the India-Canada Strategic Dialogue today, during the latter’s ongoing visit to India.

Both Ministers reviewed the progress in bilateral relations, which are anchored in shared democratic values, growing economic linkages, security cooperation, mobility of students and professionals, and strong people-to-people ties.

Both sides expressed interest in deepening collaboration across domains and look forward to the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA).

India welcomed the announcement of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, given the shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

EAM and Minister Joly exchanged views on India’s priorities during its ongoing Presidency of G20 and agreed to work together to ensure its success.

The Ministers also had the opportunity to deliberate on contemporary regional, global, and multilateral issues including developments in India’s neighbourhood, Ukraine, and cooperation in the United Nations.

The meeting was a meaningful dialogue in which both sides strengthened their commitment to deepen bilateral ties.