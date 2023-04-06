External Affairs and Culture Minister Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurated CHITRAKAVYA, an exhibition showcasing the 45 years of the artistic journey of renowned artist Shri Gajendra Prashad Sahu

New Delhi: The Visual Art Gallery at India Habitat Centre in Lodhi Road, New Delhi, successfully hosted CHITRAKAVYA, an exhibition showcasing the 45 years of the artistic journey of renowned artist Shri Gajendra Prashad Sahu. The event took place on April 6th 2023 and was a magnificent celebration of the artist’s aesthetic experiments and his deep devotion to nature. The exhibition was inaugurated by Smt Meenakshi Lekhi, External Affairs and Culture Minister.

Visitors to the exhibition were enthralled by Gajendra Prashad Sahu’s unique blend of pen and ink, watercolour, and acrylic on canvas and paper, portraying nature in all its glory. His paintings depicted the season of spring and love in its varied colours, showing lovers enjoying the charm of romance under the exemplified Kadamb tree, betrothed birds on the leafy branches, and elephants exchanging lotus flowers near a lotus pond. The artist’s attention to detail and his ability to capture the essence of nature in his paintings delighted visitors to the exhibition.

Gajendra Prashad Sahu’s versatility and ocean of talents were evident in his art practice. As a Faculty Member in the Department of Printmaking at B.K. College of Art & Crafts, Secretary at Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, Design Consultant for Government projects on tourism and culture, Singer at All India Radio Cuttack Centre, and an Actor in Doordarshan, his paintings portrayed an unequalled connection between theoretical thoughts and animalistic perception, untitled by the cautious use of colour and ornamental design.

The exhibition was a visual narration of splendid nature and its various forms, showcasing the essentials of earth called Pancha Mahabhuta, the five significant elements – Earth (Prithvi / Bhudevi), Water (Jala / Varun), Fire (Agni / Tejas), Wind (Vayu), Space (Akasha), and the belongings that alive amid them. CHITRAKAVYA was a must-see for art enthusiasts and nature lovers alike, and the event was a resounding success.

The exhibition will continue till 10th April 2023 and promises to be a captivating and enriching experience for all those who visit. The Visual Arts Gallery at India Habitat Centre is known for its commitment to promoting contemporary art and for providing a platform for various artists to showcase their work. The exhibition promises to be a unique and memorable experience, offering a rare opportunity to witness the artist’s aesthetic experiments and his deep devotion to nature.

Guest who attended the art exhibition was Vani Madhav, Dilshod Akhatov, Asit Patnayak, Meenakshi Lekhi, Shri Gajendra Prasad Sahu, Vikram Soni