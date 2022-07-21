Extension of PMAY-Urban Mission upto March 2024 is under consideration

New Delhi : Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) – ‘Housing for All’ Mission, since 25.06.2015 for giving Central assistance to States/ Union Territories (UTs) for providing all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban beneficiaries. Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, a total of 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned during the Mission period i.e. till 31 March 2022.
Against the sanctioned houses, 101.94 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 61.15 lakh are completed/ delivered to beneficiaries. Central assistance of ₹2,03,427 crore has been approved; out of which ₹1,20,130 crore have been released. State-wise and Year-wise details of number of houses constructed and Central assistance released during last three years are at Annexure.
A proposal seeking extension of the Mission upto March 2024, to complete all houses sanctioned under the scheme upto 31 March 2022 without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology, is under consideration. Meanwhile, an interim extension of 6 months for all verticals except Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme has been granted.
Annexure
State/UT-wise details of number of houses completed and Central assistance released during each of the last three years (FY2019-2022) under PMAY-U
|
Sl.No.
|
State/UT
|Number of Houses Completed
|Central Assistance Released
(₹ in Cr.)
|
2019-20
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
2019-20
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|1
|A&N Island (UT)
|–
|23
|1
|0.17
|0.46
|1.06
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|30,100
|98,115
|64,352
|918.78
|2,419.06
|2,475.25
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|385
|1,222
|556
|21.31
|8.57
|27.70
|4
|Assam
|3,953
|10,245
|15,663
|494.46
|125.57
|180.48
|5
|Bihar
|13,229
|23,628
|13,184
|528.23
|572.14
|93.37
|6
|Chandigarh (UT)
|363
|406
|144
|8.24
|9.18
|3.45
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|35,423
|48,442
|13,575
|724.64
|690.18
|380.89
|8
|UT of DNH&DD
|1,483
|1,811
|1,127
|35.90
|45.57
|26.06
|9
|Delhi (NCR)
|6,320
|6,311
|1,748
|144.27
|145.09
|44.65
|10
|Goa
|425
|1,579
|358
|9.82
|37.00
|9.17
|11
|Gujarat
|1,11,871
|1,64,759
|1,62,709
|2,254.24
|3,241.67
|4,192.91
|12
|Haryana
|10,644
|19,008
|7,074
|247.72
|290.17
|172.77
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1,268
|1,877
|1,681
|29.96
|32.81
|46.49
|14
|J&K (UT)
|1,877
|3,643
|3,758
|99.78
|131.54
|43.67
|15
|Jharkhand
|12,775
|24,029
|10,985
|331.12
|535.22
|260.35
|16
|Karnataka
|30,591
|66,857
|27,190
|702.37
|1,142.07
|529.76
|17
|Kerala
|24,314
|22,863
|8,398
|265.94
|173.63
|371.92
|18
|Ladakh (UT)
|28
|41
|132
|–
|0.43
|4.46
|19
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|50,505
|1,09,151
|61,757
|1,044.94
|2,411.97
|1,977.88
|21
|Maharashtra
|1,17,042
|1,54,873
|1,91,395
|2,405.44
|3,943.22
|3,358.43
|22
|Manipur
|647
|1,580
|430
|65.09
|99.94
|0.13
|23
|Meghalaya
|–
|57
|261
|0.64
|1.30
|16.77
|24
|Mizoram
|1,832
|1,394
|1,000
|7.89
|71.92
|14.34
|25
|Nagaland
|276
|1,552
|2,882
|14.48
|106.43
|34.19
|26
|Odisha
|15,413
|25,939
|10,199
|320.96
|386.57
|328.49
|27
|Puducherry (UT)
|919
|2,193
|1,041
|51.08
|37.11
|16.67
|28
|Punjab
|12,272
|16,345
|10,441
|188.08
|507.35
|252.69
|29
|Rajasthan
|28,425
|43,074
|32,104
|600.89
|789.30
|995.61
|30
|Sikkim
|18
|97
|33
|0.38
|1.57
|1.35
|31
|TamilNadu
|66,089
|1,21,239
|52,166
|1,942.30
|1,627.37
|1,569.99
|32
|Telangana
|39,144
|88,615
|23,474
|384.76
|777.17
|297.90
|33
|Tripura
|6,261
|10,281
|3,956
|166.45
|233.95
|61.69
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,65,638
|2,99,327
|2,79,947
|4,046.35
|4,913.38
|3,942.93
|35
|Uttarakhand
|5,137
|5,120
|5,490
|79.95
|160.84
|89.21
|36
|West Bengal
|45,997
|75,974
|23,507
|931.36
|1,606.51
|420.50
|Grand Total
|8,40,664
|14,51,670
|10,32,718
|19,067.99
|27,276.26
|22,243.18
This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.