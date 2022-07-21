Extension of PMAY-Urban Mission upto March 2024 is under consideration

New Delhi : Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) – ‘Housing for All’ Mission, since 25.06.2015 for giving Central assistance to States/ Union Territories (UTs) for providing all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban beneficiaries. Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, a total of 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned during the Mission period i.e. till 31 March 2022.

Against the sanctioned houses, 101.94 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 61.15 lakh are completed/ delivered to beneficiaries. Central assistance of ₹2,03,427 crore has been approved; out of which ₹1,20,130 crore have been released. State-wise and Year-wise details of number of houses constructed and Central assistance released during last three years are at Annexure.

A proposal seeking extension of the Mission upto March 2024, to complete all houses sanctioned under the scheme upto 31 March 2022 without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology, is under consideration. Meanwhile, an interim extension of 6 months for all verticals except Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme has been granted.

Annexure

State/UT-wise details of number of houses completed and Central assistance released during each of the last three years (FY2019-2022) under PMAY-U

Sl.No. State/UT Number of Houses Completed Central Assistance Released (₹ in Cr.) 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 1 A&N Island (UT) – 23 1 0.17 0.46 1.06 2 Andhra Pradesh 30,100 98,115 64,352 918.78 2,419.06 2,475.25 3 Arunachal Pradesh 385 1,222 556 21.31 8.57 27.70 4 Assam 3,953 10,245 15,663 494.46 125.57 180.48 5 Bihar 13,229 23,628 13,184 528.23 572.14 93.37 6 Chandigarh (UT) 363 406 144 8.24 9.18 3.45 7 Chhattisgarh 35,423 48,442 13,575 724.64 690.18 380.89 8 UT of DNH&DD 1,483 1,811 1,127 35.90 45.57 26.06 9 Delhi (NCR) 6,320 6,311 1,748 144.27 145.09 44.65 10 Goa 425 1,579 358 9.82 37.00 9.17 11 Gujarat 1,11,871 1,64,759 1,62,709 2,254.24 3,241.67 4,192.91 12 Haryana 10,644 19,008 7,074 247.72 290.17 172.77 13 Himachal Pradesh 1,268 1,877 1,681 29.96 32.81 46.49 14 J&K (UT) 1,877 3,643 3,758 99.78 131.54 43.67 15 Jharkhand 12,775 24,029 10,985 331.12 535.22 260.35 16 Karnataka 30,591 66,857 27,190 702.37 1,142.07 529.76 17 Kerala 24,314 22,863 8,398 265.94 173.63 371.92 18 Ladakh (UT) 28 41 132 – 0.43 4.46 19 Lakshadweep (UT) – – – – – – 20 Madhya Pradesh 50,505 1,09,151 61,757 1,044.94 2,411.97 1,977.88 21 Maharashtra 1,17,042 1,54,873 1,91,395 2,405.44 3,943.22 3,358.43 22 Manipur 647 1,580 430 65.09 99.94 0.13 23 Meghalaya – 57 261 0.64 1.30 16.77 24 Mizoram 1,832 1,394 1,000 7.89 71.92 14.34 25 Nagaland 276 1,552 2,882 14.48 106.43 34.19 26 Odisha 15,413 25,939 10,199 320.96 386.57 328.49 27 Puducherry (UT) 919 2,193 1,041 51.08 37.11 16.67 28 Punjab 12,272 16,345 10,441 188.08 507.35 252.69 29 Rajasthan 28,425 43,074 32,104 600.89 789.30 995.61 30 Sikkim 18 97 33 0.38 1.57 1.35 31 TamilNadu 66,089 1,21,239 52,166 1,942.30 1,627.37 1,569.99 32 Telangana 39,144 88,615 23,474 384.76 777.17 297.90 33 Tripura 6,261 10,281 3,956 166.45 233.95 61.69 34 Uttar Pradesh 1,65,638 2,99,327 2,79,947 4,046.35 4,913.38 3,942.93 35 Uttarakhand 5,137 5,120 5,490 79.95 160.84 89.21 36 West Bengal 45,997 75,974 23,507 931.36 1,606.51 420.50 Grand Total 8,40,664 14,51,670 10,32,718 19,067.99 27,276.26 22,243.18

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.