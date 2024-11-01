Extension Lecture Orgainsed Under Vigilance Awreness Week By Rie Bhubaneswar  

On November 1, 2024, RIE Bhubaneswar organized Vigilance Awareness Week-2024 with an extension lecture by Sri Soumendra Priyadarshi, IPS, Additional Director General of Police and CMD of OPHWC, Bhubaneswar, titled “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.”

Prof.P.C.Agarwal, Principal of the Institute presided the meeting and addressed the students, faculty and staff. He outlined the role of prospective teachers in uphold integrity and promoting ethics and transparency among future generations.

In his talk, Sri Priyadarshi dealt with the critical issue of corruption in India, stressing the need for integrity as the bedrock for growth of the nation. He acknowledged the difficulties that corruption brought but sounded hopeful, pointing to the younger generation and the educators in creating an honest society. Sri Priyadarshi emphasized that a corruption-free India is achievable if the people, especially students, become committed to honesty, as honesty is seen as an essential component of Viksit Bharat, or Developed India.

The speaker Sri Priyadarshi praised the teachers as key stakeholders in this process, who are supposed to shape the characters of the students and imbue them with integrity values that can prevent corruption from grass-root level. He inspired the students to adopt and practice transparency in all their acts and decisions. The session concluded with a very interactive Q&A, wherein the participants interacted with Sri Priyadarshi on how to prevent corruption in day-to-day life. Thus, the event sought active support for a prosperous corruption-free India in line with an even brighter future for the country.

Prof, M.Goswami, Dean of Instructions presented the welcome address in the programme Coordinated by Prof.Laxmidhar Behera, Head, Department of Education .Dr Kalinga Ketaki,Head,DESSH presented the vote of thanks.The programme was attended by staff and students of the Institute,