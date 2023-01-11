Ministry of Coal: Extension in Bid Due Date for Commercial Auction of Coal Blocks

New Delhi : The bid due date for 6th round and 2nd attempt of 5th round of commercial coal mine auctions has been extended by two weeks from the earlier bid due date, up to January 13, 2023. In order to provide adequate time to the bidders for due diligence and to promote larger participation, it has been decided to extend bid due date by another two weeks.

The Ministry of Coal has made certain amendments in conditions of Tender Document and Coal Block Development & Production Agreement (CBDPA) based on consultations with Industry and feedback received. Instead of annual revision in Performance Bank Guarantee based on National Coal Index, first revision in the Performance Bank Guarantee will now be done upon grant of mine opening permission and the relevant grade of coal for determining the revenue payable in case of shortfall in coal production shall be as per the grade declared by CCO.