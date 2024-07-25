Extension Granted for Feedback on Unsolicited Business Communication Guidelines

In view of requests received from various Federations, Associations and other stakeholders to extend timeline for submission of comments/feedback on Draft Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Unsolicited and Unwarranted Business Communication, 2024, the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India has decided to extend the timeline by 15 days from the last date of submission i.e. 21.07.2024.

The comments may now be submitted until 05.08.2024 (notice accessible via link provided hereunder):

(https://consumeraffairs.nic.in/sites/default/files/file-uploads/latestnews/Date_Extend_0.pdf)

The Department has received various suggestions/comments which are presently under examination. The comments may be submitted by email to js-ca[at]nic[dot]in and the draft guidelines may be accessed by the link provided hereunder:

(https://consumeraffairs.nic.in/sites/default/files/file-uploads/latestnews/Guidelines%20for%20the%20Prevention%20and%20Regulation%20of%20Unsolicited%20and%20Unwarranted%20Business%20Communication%2C%202024.pdf)