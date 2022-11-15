“Expressing pride in the tribal heritage of the country through Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and resolution for the development of the Adivasi community is part of the energy of ‘Panch Praan’”

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that the nation is moving with the energy of ‘Panch Praan’ to realize the dreams of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and crores of Janjatiya bravehearts. “Expressing pride in the tribal heritage of the country through Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and resolution for the development of the Adivasi community is part of that energy”, he said. The Prime Minister was greeting the nation on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas via a video message today.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and said 15th November is a day to celebrate Adivasi tradition as Bhagwan Birsa Munda was not just the hero of our freedom struggle but was a carrier of our spiritual and cultural energy.

The Prime MInister recalled the contribution of the tribal community in the freedom struggle and remembered key tribal movements and wars for Independence. He remembered Damin Sangram led by Tilak Manjhi, Larka movement under Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu Kranti, Tana Bhagat Movement, Vegda Bhil Movement, Naikda Movement, Sant Joriya Parmeshwar and Roop Singh Nayak, Limdi Dahod battle, Govind Guru ji of Mangarh and Rampa movement under Alluri Sitaram Raju.

The Prime Minister listed measures to acknowledge and celebrate the tribal contribution. he talked about the tribal museums in various parts of the country and schemes like Jan Dhan, Gobardhan, Van Dhan, Self-help Groups, Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojna, Matrutva Vandana Yojana, Gramin Sadak Yojan, Mobile connectivity, Eklavya Schools, MSP for up to 90 percent forest products, Sickle-cell Anemia, tribal research institutes, free corona vaccine, and Mission Indradhanush that have benefitted the tribal community a great deal.

The Prime Minister highlighted the valour, community life and inclusion of the Adivasi Samaj. “India has to give shape to its future by learning from this grand legacy. I am sure that Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas will become an opportunity and medium for this”, the Prime MInister concluded.