Exports in July 2021 log 47.91 % increase in ( USD 35.17 billion) over the same period of 2020 (USD 23.78 billion)

New Delhi : India’s merchandise exports in July 2021 was USD 35.17 billion, highest ever monthly achievement, which showed an increase of 47.91% over USD 23.78 billion in July 2020 and an increase of 34.06% over USD 26.23 billion in July 2019.
Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in July 2021 was USD 26.11 billion, registering a positive growth of 27.36% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 20.5 billion in July 2020 and a positive growth of 32.25% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 19.75 billion in July 2019.
Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 26.66 billion in July 2021 with a positive growth of 35.11% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 19.73 billion in July 2020 but had a marginal negative growth of 0.17% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 26.7 billion in July 2019.
Top 5 commodity groups of export which have recorded positive growth during July 2021 vis-à-vis July 2020 are: Petroleum Products (215.68%), Gems and Jewellery (130.44%), Other Cereals (70.25%), Man-made Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups etc. (58.67%) and Cotton Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups, Handloom Products etc. (48.02%).
Top 5 commodity groups of export which have recorded positive growth during July 2021 vis-à-vis July 2019 are: Other Cereals (530.65%), Petroleum Products (60.51%), Cotton Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups, Handloom Products etc. (58.86%), Engineering Goods (55.07%) and Rice (36.97%).
In July 2021, the value of non-petroleum exports was USD 29.57 billion, registering a positive growth of 34.39% over USD 22.0 billion in July 2020 and a positive growth of 30.01% over USD 22.75 billion in July 2019.
The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April-July 2021 was USD 112.02 billion, an increase of 63.47% over USD 68.53 billion in April-July 2020 and an increase of 21.05% over USD 92.54 billion in April-July 2019.
The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-July 2021 was USD 99.39 billion, an increase of 54.43% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 64.36 billion in April-July 2020 and an increase of 24.12% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 80.08 billion in April-July 2019.
Major commodity groups of export showing positive growth in July 2021 over July 2020 are – Petroleum Products (215.68%), Gems and Jewellery (130.44%), Other Cereals (70.25%), Man-Made Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups Etc. (58.67%), Cotton Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups, Handloom Products Etc. (48.02%), Marine Products (47.7%), Electronic Goods (47.59%), Engineering Goods (42.14%), Handicrafts Excl. Hand Made Carpet (32.59%), RMG Of All Textiles (30.52%), Organic And Inorganic Chemicals (28.52%), Carpet (25.61%), Plastic And Linoleum (23.9%), Jute Mfg. Including Floor Covering (22.52%), Leather And Leather Manufactures (16.5%), Mica, Coal And Other Ores, Minerals Including Process (16.47%), Cereal Preparations And Miscellaneous Processed Item (16.37%), Ceramic Products And Glassware (6.97%) and Drugs And Pharmaceuticals (4.1%).
Major commodity groups of export showing negative growth in July 2021 over July 2020 are – Oil Seeds (-38.65%), Oil Meals (-35.69%), Meat, Dairy and Poultry Products (-31.97%), Tobacco (-10.35%), Spices (-10.29%), Tea (-8.97%), Rice (-7.85%), Cashew (-3.58%), Iron Ore (-3.5%), Coffee (-1.89%) and Fruits and Vegetables (-0.44%).
Major commodity groups of import showing positive growth in July 2021 over July 2020 are:
Sulphur & Unroasted Iron Pyrites (355.57%), Pulp and Waste paper (227.6%), Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones (179.32%), Gold (135.56%), Non-ferrous metals (121.31%), Cotton Raw & Waste (115.19%), Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. (106.09%), Petroleum, Crude & products (97.06%), Wood & Wood products (94.03%), Iron & Steel (75.61%), Metaliferrous ores & other minerals (71.8%), Fertilisers, Crude & manufactured (70.8%), Pulses (65.35%), Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc. (61.33%), Dyeing/tanning/colouring materials (54.42%), Organic & Inorganic Chemicals (46.59%), Textile yarn Fabric, made-up articles (43.96%), Fruits & vegetables (36.9%), Chemical material & products (34.53%), Machinery, electrical & non-electrical (31.56%), Leather & leather products (30.59%), Machine tools (30.47%), Professional instrument, Optical goods, etc. (27.52%), Vegetable Oil (24.13%), Electronic goods (10.68%) and Medicinal & Pharmaceutical products (7.3%).
Only four commodity groups of import have shown a fall in July 2021 vis-à-vis July 2020. These are: Silver (-89.16%), Project Goods (-78.63%), Transport Equipment (-16.08%) and Newsprint (-3.49%).
MERCHANDISE TRADE: Preliminary Data, July 2021
Summary Value in USD Billion
|
|Total
|Non-Petroleum
|Non- Petroleum and Non-Gems & Jewellery
|JUL19
|JUL20
|JUL21
|% change Jul21 over Jul20
|% change Jul21 over Jul19
|JUL19
|JUL20
|JUL21
|% change Jul21 over Jul20
|% change Jul21 over Jul19
|JUL19
|JUL20
|JUL21
|% change Jul21 over Jul20
|% change Jul21 over Jul19
|Exports
|26.23
|23.78
|35.17
|47.91
|34.06
|22.75
|22.0
|29.57
|34.39
|30.01
|19.75
|20.5
|26.11
|27.36
|32.25
|Imports
|40.43
|29.11
|46.4
|59.38
|14.75
|30.68
|22.57
|33.5
|48.46
|9.19
|26.7
|19.73
|26.66
|35.11
|– 0.17
|Deficit/Surplus
|14.2
|5.33
|11.23
|110.56
|– 20.92
|7.93
|0.57
|3.93
|589.47
|-50.44
|6.95
|-0.77
|0.55
|-171.43
|-92.09
Change by top Commodity Groups in Export Value in USD Million
|Top Increase
|Top Decline
|Commodity group
|Change (USD Million)
|% change
|Commodity group
|Change (USD Million)
|% change
|EXPORT (JUL’21 OVER JUL’20)
|PETROLEUM PRODUCTS
|3823.72
|215.68
|MEAT, DAIRY AND POULTRY PRODUCTS
|-120.48
|-31.97
|
ENGINEERING GOODS
|2822.26
|42.14
|RICE
|-60.01
|-7.85
|GEMS AND JEWELLERY
|1957.79
|130.44
|OIL SEEDS
|-48.25
|-38.65
|EXPORT (JUL ’20 OVER JUL’19)
|ENGINEERING GOODS
|558.25
|9.09
|PETROLEUM PRODUCTS
|-1713.86
|-49.15
|DRUGS AND PHARMACEUTICALS
|335.98
|19.51
|GEMS AND JEWELLERY
|-1500.30
|-49.99
|RICE
|250.15
|48.64
|RMG OF ALL TEXTILES
|-301.23
|-22.07
|EXPORT (JUL ’21 OVER JUL’19)
|ENGINEERING GOODS
|3380.50
|55.07
|SPICES
|-79.76
|-19.07
|PETROLEUM PRODUCTS
|2109.86
|60.51
|LEATHER AND LEATEHR MANUFACTURERS
|-68.06
|-14.93
|ORGANIC AND INORGANIC CHEMICALS
|562.53
|30.22
|MEAT, DAIRY AND POULTRY PRODUCTS
|-52.13
|-16.90
Change by top Commodity Groups in Import Value in USD Million
|Top Increase
|Top Decline
|Commodity group
|Change (USD Million)
|% change
|Commodity group
|Change (USD Million)
|% change
|IMPORT (JUL’21 OVER JUL’20)
|Petroleum, Crude & products
|6351.22
|97.06
|Transport equipment
|-202.05
|-16.08
|Gold
|2418.99
|135.56
|Project goods
|-154.49
|-78.63
|Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|1687.24
|179.32
|Silver
|-98.26
|-89.16
|IMPORT (JUL’20 OVER JUL’19)
|Vegetable Oil
|231.69
|26.66
|Petroleum, Crude & products
|-3205.25
|-32.88
|Medcnl. & Pharmaceutical products
|126.14
|20.82
|Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
|-1097.52
|-53.56
|Project goods
|87.28
|79.91
|Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|-1050.66
|-32.89
|IMPORT (JUL’21 OVER JUL’19)
|Petroleum, Crude & products
|3145.97
|32.27
|Transport equipment
|-1025.98
|-49.32
|Gold
|2490.40
|145.38
|Silver
|-512.86
|-97.72
|Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|886.72
|50.92
|Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|-373.91
|-11.70