Exports in July 2021 log 47.91 % increase in ( USD 35.17 billion) over the same period of 2020 (USD 23.78 billion)

New Delhi : India’s merchandise exports in July 2021 was USD 35.17 billion, highest ever monthly achievement, which showed an increase of 47.91%  over USD 23.78 billion in July 2020 and an increase of 34.06% over USD 26.23 billion in July 2019.

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in July 2021 was USD 26.11 billion, registering a positive growth of 27.36% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 20.5 billion in July 2020 and a positive growth of 32.25% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 19.75 billion in July 2019.

Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 26.66 billion in July 2021 with a positive growth of 35.11% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 19.73 billion in July 2020 but had a marginal negative growth of 0.17% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 26.7 billion in July 2019.

Top 5 commodity groups of export which have recorded positive growth during July 2021 vis-à-vis July 2020 are: Petroleum Products (215.68%), Gems and Jewellery (130.44%), Other Cereals (70.25%), Man-made Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups etc. (58.67%) and Cotton Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups, Handloom Products etc.  (48.02%).

Top 5 commodity groups of export which have recorded positive growth during July 2021 vis-à-vis July 2019 are: Other Cereals (530.65%), Petroleum Products (60.51%), Cotton Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups, Handloom Products etc.  (58.86%), Engineering Goods (55.07%) and Rice (36.97%).

India’s merchandise exports in July 2021 was USD 35.17 billion, an increase of 47.91%  over USD 23.78 billion in July 2020 and an increase of 34.06% over USD 26.23 billion in July 2019. India’s merchandise exports in Apr-July 2021 was USD 130.53 billion, an increase of 73.51%  over USD 75.22 billion in Apr-July 2020 and an increase of 21.82% over USD 107.15 billion in Apr-July 2019.

In July 2021, the value of non-petroleum exports was USD 29.57 billion, registering a positive growth of 34.39% over USD 22.0 billion in July 2020 and a positive growth of 30.01% over USD 22.75 billion in July 2019.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April-July 2021 was USD 112.02 billion, an increase of 63.47% over USD 68.53 billion in April-July 2020 and an increase of 21.05% over USD 92.54 billion in April-July 2019.

The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in July 2021 was USD 26.11 billion, registering a positive growth of 27.36% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 20.5 billion in July 2020 and a positive growth of 32.25% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 19.75 billion in July 2019.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-July 2021 was USD 99.39 billion, an increase of 54.43% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 64.36 billion in April-July 2020 and an increase of 24.12% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 80.08 billion in April-July 2019.

Major commodity groups of export showing positive growth in July 2021 over July 2020 are – Petroleum Products (215.68%), Gems and Jewellery (130.44%), Other Cereals (70.25%), Man-Made Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups Etc.  (58.67%), Cotton Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups, Handloom Products Etc.  (48.02%), Marine Products (47.7%), Electronic Goods (47.59%), Engineering Goods (42.14%), Handicrafts Excl. Hand Made Carpet  (32.59%), RMG Of All Textiles (30.52%), Organic And Inorganic Chemicals (28.52%), Carpet (25.61%), Plastic And Linoleum  (23.9%), Jute Mfg. Including Floor Covering (22.52%), Leather And Leather Manufactures  (16.5%), Mica, Coal And Other Ores, Minerals Including Process (16.47%), Cereal Preparations And Miscellaneous Processed Item (16.37%), Ceramic Products And Glassware (6.97%) and Drugs And Pharmaceuticals (4.1%).

Major commodity groups of export showing negative growth in July 2021 over July 2020 are – Oil Seeds (-38.65%), Oil Meals (-35.69%), Meat, Dairy and Poultry Products (-31.97%), Tobacco (-10.35%), Spices (-10.29%), Tea (-8.97%), Rice (-7.85%), Cashew (-3.58%), Iron Ore (-3.5%), Coffee (-1.89%) and Fruits and Vegetables (-0.44%).

Major commodity groups of import showing positive growth in July 2021 over July 2020 are:

Sulphur & Unroasted Iron Pyrites (355.57%), Pulp and Waste paper (227.6%), Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones (179.32%), Gold (135.56%), Non-ferrous metals (121.31%), Cotton Raw & Waste (115.19%), Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. (106.09%), Petroleum, Crude & products (97.06%), Wood &  Wood products (94.03%), Iron & Steel (75.61%), Metaliferrous ores & other minerals (71.8%), Fertilisers, Crude & manufactured (70.8%), Pulses (65.35%), Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc. (61.33%), Dyeing/tanning/colouring materials (54.42%), Organic & Inorganic Chemicals (46.59%), Textile yarn Fabric, made-up articles (43.96%), Fruits & vegetables  (36.9%), Chemical material & products (34.53%), Machinery, electrical & non-electrical (31.56%), Leather & leather products (30.59%), Machine tools (30.47%), Professional instrument, Optical goods, etc. (27.52%),  Vegetable Oil  (24.13%), Electronic goods (10.68%) and Medicinal & Pharmaceutical products (7.3%).

Only four commodity groups of import have shown a fall in July 2021 vis-à-vis July 2020. These are: Silver (-89.16%), Project Goods (-78.63%), Transport Equipment (-16.08%) and Newsprint (-3.49%).

 

MERCHANDISE TRADE: Preliminary Data, July 2021

Summary                                                                                Value in USD Billion

 

 

 Total Non-Petroleum Non- Petroleum and Non-Gems & Jewellery
JUL19 JUL20 JUL21 % change Jul21 over Jul20 % change Jul21 over Jul19 JUL19 JUL20 JUL21 % change Jul21 over Jul20 % change Jul21 over Jul19 JUL19 JUL20 JUL21 % change Jul21 over Jul20 % change Jul21 over Jul19
Exports 26.23 23.78 35.17 47.91 34.06 22.75 22.0 29.57 34.39 30.01 19.75 20.5 26.11 27.36 32.25
Imports 40.43 29.11 46.4 59.38 14.75 30.68 22.57 33.5 48.46 9.19 26.7 19.73 26.66 35.11 – 0.17
Deficit/Surplus 14.2 5.33 11.23 110.56 – 20.92

 

 7.93 0.57 3.93 589.47 -50.44 6.95 -0.77 0.55 -171.43 -92.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change by top Commodity Groups in Export Value in USD Million

  Top Increase Top Decline
  Commodity group Change (USD Million) %  change Commodity group Change (USD Million) %  change
EXPORT (JUL’21 OVER JUL’20) PETROLEUM PRODUCTS 3823.72 215.68 MEAT, DAIRY AND POULTRY PRODUCTS -120.48 -31.97
 

ENGINEERING GOODS

 2822.26 42.14 RICE -60.01 -7.85
GEMS AND JEWELLERY 1957.79 130.44 OIL SEEDS -48.25 -38.65
EXPORT (JUL ’20 OVER JUL’19) ENGINEERING GOODS 558.25 9.09 PETROLEUM PRODUCTS -1713.86 -49.15
DRUGS AND PHARMACEUTICALS 335.98 19.51 GEMS AND JEWELLERY -1500.30 -49.99
RICE 250.15 48.64 RMG OF ALL TEXTILES -301.23 -22.07
EXPORT (JUL ’21 OVER JUL’19) ENGINEERING GOODS 3380.50 55.07 SPICES -79.76 -19.07
PETROLEUM PRODUCTS 2109.86 60.51 LEATHER AND LEATEHR MANUFACTURERS -68.06 -14.93
ORGANIC AND INORGANIC CHEMICALS 562.53 30.22 MEAT, DAIRY AND POULTRY PRODUCTS -52.13 -16.90

 

Change by top Commodity Groups in Import Value in USD Million

  Top Increase Top Decline
  Commodity group Change (USD Million) %  change Commodity group Change (USD Million) %  change
IMPORT (JUL’21 OVER JUL’20)

 

 Petroleum, Crude & products 6351.22 97.06 Transport equipment -202.05 -16.08
Gold 2418.99 135.56 Project goods -154.49 -78.63
Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones 1687.24 179.32 Silver -98.26 -89.16
IMPORT (JUL’20 OVER JUL’19)

 

  Vegetable Oil 231.69 26.66 Petroleum, Crude & products -3205.25 -32.88
Medcnl. & Pharmaceutical products 126.14 20.82 Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. -1097.52 -53.56
Project goods 87.28 79.91 Machinery, electrical & non-electrical -1050.66 -32.89
IMPORT (JUL’21 OVER JUL’19)

 

 Petroleum, Crude & products 3145.97 32.27 Transport equipment -1025.98 -49.32
Gold 2490.40 145.38 Silver -512.86 -97.72
Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones 886.72 50.92 Machinery, electrical & non-electrical -373.91 -11.70

 

 

 

 

