Exports in July 2021 log 47.91 % increase in ( USD 35.17 billion) over the same period of 2020 (USD 23.78 billion)

New Delhi : India’s merchandise exports in July 2021 was USD 35.17 billion, highest ever monthly achievement, which showed an increase of 47.91% over USD 23.78 billion in July 2020 and an increase of 34.06% over USD 26.23 billion in July 2019.

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in July 2021 was USD 26.11 billion, registering a positive growth of 27.36% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 20.5 billion in July 2020 and a positive growth of 32.25% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 19.75 billion in July 2019.

Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 26.66 billion in July 2021 with a positive growth of 35.11% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 19.73 billion in July 2020 but had a marginal negative growth of 0.17% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 26.7 billion in July 2019.

Top 5 commodity groups of export which have recorded positive growth during July 2021 vis-à-vis July 2020 are: Petroleum Products (215.68%), Gems and Jewellery (130.44%), Other Cereals (70.25%), Man-made Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups etc. (58.67%) and Cotton Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups, Handloom Products etc. (48.02%).

Top 5 commodity groups of export which have recorded positive growth during July 2021 vis-à-vis July 2019 are: Other Cereals (530.65%), Petroleum Products (60.51%), Cotton Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups, Handloom Products etc. (58.86%), Engineering Goods (55.07%) and Rice (36.97%).

India's merchandise exports in Apr-July 2021 was USD 130.53 billion, an increase of 73.51% over USD 75.22 billion in Apr-July 2020 and an increase of 21.82% over USD 107.15 billion in Apr-July 2019.

In July 2021, the value of non-petroleum exports was USD 29.57 billion, registering a positive growth of 34.39% over USD 22.0 billion in July 2020 and a positive growth of 30.01% over USD 22.75 billion in July 2019.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April-July 2021 was USD 112.02 billion, an increase of 63.47% over USD 68.53 billion in April-July 2020 and an increase of 21.05% over USD 92.54 billion in April-July 2019.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-July 2021 was USD 99.39 billion, an increase of 54.43% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 64.36 billion in April-July 2020 and an increase of 24.12% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 80.08 billion in April-July 2019.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-July 2021 was USD 99.39 billion, an increase of 54.43% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 64.36 billion in April-July 2020 and an increase of 24.12% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 80.08 billion in April-July 2019.

Major commodity groups of export showing positive growth in July 2021 over July 2020 are – Petroleum Products (215.68%), Gems and Jewellery (130.44%), Other Cereals (70.25%), Man-Made Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups Etc. (58.67%), Cotton Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups, Handloom Products Etc. (48.02%), Marine Products (47.7%), Electronic Goods (47.59%), Engineering Goods (42.14%), Handicrafts Excl. Hand Made Carpet (32.59%), RMG Of All Textiles (30.52%), Organic And Inorganic Chemicals (28.52%), Carpet (25.61%), Plastic And Linoleum (23.9%), Jute Mfg. Including Floor Covering (22.52%), Leather And Leather Manufactures (16.5%), Mica, Coal And Other Ores, Minerals Including Process (16.47%), Cereal Preparations And Miscellaneous Processed Item (16.37%), Ceramic Products And Glassware (6.97%) and Drugs And Pharmaceuticals (4.1%).

Major commodity groups of export showing negative growth in July 2021 over July 2020 are – Oil Seeds (-38.65%), Oil Meals (-35.69%), Meat, Dairy and Poultry Products (-31.97%), Tobacco (-10.35%), Spices (-10.29%), Tea (-8.97%), Rice (-7.85%), Cashew (-3.58%), Iron Ore (-3.5%), Coffee (-1.89%) and Fruits and Vegetables (-0.44%).

Major commodity groups of import showing positive growth in July 2021 over July 2020 are:

Sulphur & Unroasted Iron Pyrites (355.57%), Pulp and Waste paper (227.6%), Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones (179.32%), Gold (135.56%), Non-ferrous metals (121.31%), Cotton Raw & Waste (115.19%), Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. (106.09%), Petroleum, Crude & products (97.06%), Wood & Wood products (94.03%), Iron & Steel (75.61%), Metaliferrous ores & other minerals (71.8%), Fertilisers, Crude & manufactured (70.8%), Pulses (65.35%), Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc. (61.33%), Dyeing/tanning/colouring materials (54.42%), Organic & Inorganic Chemicals (46.59%), Textile yarn Fabric, made-up articles (43.96%), Fruits & vegetables (36.9%), Chemical material & products (34.53%), Machinery, electrical & non-electrical (31.56%), Leather & leather products (30.59%), Machine tools (30.47%), Professional instrument, Optical goods, etc. (27.52%), Vegetable Oil (24.13%), Electronic goods (10.68%) and Medicinal & Pharmaceutical products (7.3%).

Only four commodity groups of import have shown a fall in July 2021 vis-à-vis July 2020. These are: Silver (-89.16%), Project Goods (-78.63%), Transport Equipment (-16.08%) and Newsprint (-3.49%).