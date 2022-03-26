New Delhi: Export of Textiles and Apparel during April – January 2021-22 is USD 34.46 bn, posting a growth of 49% over the same period in 2020-21. With a view to attract investment, boost employment generation and increase production, the Government has approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles and Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM-MITRA) Scheme for setting up 7 Mega Textiles Parks over a period of 3 years. The PLI scheme for textiles will promote production of high value Man Made Fibre (MMF), Garments and Technical Textiles in the country. The PM MITRA scheme aims to develop integrated large scale and modern industrial infrastructure facility for entire value-chain of the textile industry and will enhance the competitiveness of the textiles industry, by helping it to achieve economies of scale and will create huge job opportunities for millions of people.

Direct Employment in Textiles sector is estimated at 45 million. Government is implementing various policy initiatives and schemes to increase investment/expansion of textile industry including modernization of weaving and processing sector such as Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (A-TUFS), National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP), Integrated Processing Development Scheme (IPDS), Scheme for Integrated Textiles Parks (SITP), Samarth–Scheme for Capacity Building in Textiles Sector, etc.

As per the latest figures from National Accounts Statistics, the contribution of textile industry as percentage of industrial production during 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 has been 7%.

This information was given by the Minister of state for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today