Exploration of deep sea to determine origin of life on Earth

New Delhi : Under the recently launched Deep Ocean Mission, one of the objectives is focussed on studies on deep sea vent conditions and formation of life-friendly molecules and organismal components, which will attempt to throw some light on how life originated on Earth.

Rs. 58.77 crore is allocated for a period of 5 years for Deep sea biofouling and origin of life studies.

The Deep Ocean Mission has been approved initially for 5 years. MoES will coordinate this study in collaboration with relevant national and international organisations.

This information was given by the Minister of State (I/C) for M/o Earth Sciences and M/o Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.