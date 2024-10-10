Experts deliberated on challenges & prospects of hydrogen energy commercialisation

Industrialists, entrepreneurs, business aspirants and enthusiasts from various sectors discussed the challenges and prospects of hydrogen energy commercialization at a workshop on fostering start-up ecosystems for commercialization of hydrogen technologies.

Dr. R Vijay, Director of ARCI, stressed on the importance of reducing the cost of hydrogen production to make it more market-attractive while speaking as Guest of Honour at the workshop organised by ARCI an autonomous institution of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) on the occasion of National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day on 8th October2024.

He also showcased ARCI’s role in transferring hydrogen technologies both at the component level and through integrated systems and said that ARCI is supporting many start-ups in the energy sector.

The 7th consecutive annual hydrogen workshop was organised at the Centre for Fuel Cell Technology of International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), at IITM Research Park, Chennai.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Mohammad RihanDirector General of the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), highlighted the mission-mode approach of integrating solar power with electrolyzer for green hydrogen generation for energy storageand conversion to electricity through fuel cells. He underscored the synergy between solar energy and hydrogen technologies, offering a sustainable pathway toward green energy. He also mentioned that ARCI and NISE have already signed a MoU to jointly work for the realisation of the above approach.

Dr. R. Gopalan,Former Regional Director of ARCI, Chennai, emphasized the need for a circular economy in hydrogen production to further reduce costs and highlighted India’s emerging leadership in green ammonia synthesis alongside other developed nations.

Eminent speakers such as Dr. G.A. Pathanjali, Managing Director of High Energy Batteries, Tiruchirappalli, Shri. Krishnan Sadagopan, Senior Vice President at Ashok Leyland, and Dr.RamadasArumugamSakunthalai, Director at the Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC), discussed the critical role of hydrogen in the Indian automotive market. They delved into hydrogen’s application in transportation and the challenges and potential for growth in this sector.

Several start-up founders and representatives shared their experiences with hydrogen production and utilization, discussing their capabilities as well as the hurdles they face in scaling their technologies. Key challenges such as cost, infrastructure development, and regulatory barriers were highlighted. Participants explored strategies to reduce production and distribution costs to make hydrogen more economically viable.

The workshop underscored the need for collaboration between industry, academia, and research institutions, with ARCI playing a pivotal role in fostering these partnerships. This collaboration is seen as essential for achieving hydrogen economy in India.

This year’s workshop not only celebrated National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day but also marked a significant step in India’s journey towards a green energy future. The discussions and insights shared during the event will contribute to the development of hydrogen technologies that can reshape the global energy landscape.