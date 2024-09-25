EXPERIENCE THE THUNDER, BE THE HERO; HERO MOTOCORP AND THUMS UP INTRODUCE A SPECIAL-EDITION MAVRICK 440 THUNDERWHEELS

Bengaluru : In a ground breaking collaboration, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters and Thums Up, India’s biggest homegrown beverage brand under The Coca-Cola Company have teamed up, to present the Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels, a limited-edition version of Hero Motocorp’s flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440.

This exclusive series of motorcycles, meticulously crafted in partnership with Hero MotoCorp embodies Thums Up’s core values of adventure & thrill combined with Hero’s technological prowess and engineering excellence. Both the brands’ are collaborating to provide their young consumers with a best-in-class Toofani experience. The Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels is designed to bring alive the core persona of both the brands & is designed for the bold and the daring. This limited-edition motorcycle will be exclusively available to customers who purchase & scan Thums Up’s special edition packs until November 15, 2024.

The campaign kicks off with electrifying commercials featuring Thums Up’s brand ambassadors, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, India’s most fearless cricket icons. The TVCs perfectly capture the brand’s high-energy essence and with every twist and turn highlight the precision and power of the Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer – India BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “This one-of-its-kind partnership is going to be a game changer in the segment. The collaboration of two iconic brands has resulted in an unparalleled product for customers. The Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels, based on the mid-variant of our flagship Mavrick 440 motorcycle, embodies the product values of authenticity, independence, boldness, and courage which perfectly align with those of Thums Up. The new color and graphics, inspired by Thums Up, make this motorcycle stand out and are sure to captivate the youth across the nation.”

Commenting on the launch, Greishma Singh, Vice President Marketing, Coca-Cola India, and South-West Asia said, “We’re excited to team up with Hero MotoCorp to launch the Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels. This bike, packed with innovation and the bold spirit of Thums Up, brings our shared passion for delivering thrilling experiences to life. Together, we’re giving our customers the chance to be part of something truly special.”