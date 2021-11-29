Expenditure on Welfare Schemes of Minorities

New Delhi : The expenditure for the current year 2021-22 is ongoing and Scheme-wise fund allocated, released and percentage thereof under various schemes to meet the scheme objective for the F.Y 2021-22 is given at Annexure. Wide publicity is being given for creating awareness about the welfare schemes of the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Budget of the Ministry has been enhanced from Rs. 3130.84 crore in 2013-14 to Rs.4810.77 crore in 2021-22 as the schemes have become very popular.

ANNEXURE

Amount in Crore

S.No. Name of scheme Budget Estimates

2021-22 Total Expenditure & % of

Budget Estimates Employment Oriented Skill Development Schemes 1 Seekho Aur Kamao 418 233.6 55.90% 2 USTTAD (Upgrading the Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development) 3 Nai Manzil 4 Nai Roshni *Educational Empowerment Schemes 5 Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme 2471 261.38 10.58% 6 Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme 7 Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Scheme 8 Maulana Azad National Fellowship Scheme 9 Naya Savera – Free Coaching and Allied Scheme 10 Padho Pardesh 11 Nai Udaan 12 Begum Hazrat Mahal Infrastructure Development Scheme 13 Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) 1390 508.86 36.61%

*The disbursement of scholarship amount depends upon the verification and generation of the merit list by the respective State Governments and the process of disbursal generally starts during the last quarter of the financial year.

In addition to the above schemes “The education scheme for Madarsas and Minorities” has recently been transferred from Ministry of Education to Ministry of Minority Affairs from the year 2021-22 for which an amount of Rs.174.00 Crore has been allocated.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.