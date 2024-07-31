Expansion of Warehouse Facilities to Address Food Security Challenges: Ministry of Cooperation

In order to address the shortage of storage capacity for food grains in the country, the Government on 31.05.2023, has approved the “World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector”, which has been rolled out as a Pilot Project. The Plan entails creation of various agri infrastructure at PACS level, including warehouses, custom hiring center, processing units, Fair Price Shops, etc. through convergence of various existing schemes of the Government of India (GoI), such as, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Agricultural Marketing Infrastructure Scheme (AMI), Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM), Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME), etc. The Plan is being implemented at PACS level by National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) with the support of NABARD, NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS), Food Corporation of India (FCI), National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), etc. in different States/ UTs.

The estimated cost for building agricultural infrastructure varies from region to region depending upon the topography, cost of labor, project components selected by PACS, size of godown, etc.

The creation of decentralized storage capacity at PACS level aims to provide various benefits to the farmers, including the following: