Expansion of Eklavya Model Residential Schools to Enhance Tribal Education Across India

Ministry of Tribal Affairs is implementing the Central Sector Scheme of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) to provide quality education to the tribal children. Earlier EMRS was a component under Article 275(1) of the Constitution. Under the new scheme, Government decided to establish one EMRS in every block having more than 50% ST population and at least 20,000 tribal persons (as per census 2011).

Accordingly, Ministry has set the target to set up 728 EMRSs across the country by the year 2026. As on date, a total number of 708 EMRSs have been sanctioned across the country, out of which 405 schools are reported to be functional. Additionally, to encourage tribal students in sports and provide them with a platform to enhance their capabilities, Ministry has decided to set up 15 Centre of Excellence for Sports (CoE for Sports) in EMRSs. National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous organization, has been created to manage and implement the scheme of EMRS.

Eklavya Model Day Boarding Schools (EMDBS) have been merged with EMRS w.e.f. 29.04.2022, and major initiatives undertaken to establish and manage EMRSs are outlined as under:

i. Schools are set up with a capacity of 480 students (equal number of boys and girls), catering to students from Class VI to XII.

ii. The school Infrastructure will include classroom, administrative block, Hostel for boys and girls, playground, accommodation for teaching and non-teaching staff, Labs etc. facilities catering to the need of academic education as well as extracurricular activities.

iv. Construction grant of Rs 37.80 cr for plain area and Rs. 48 cr for Northeast, Hilly and Left-Wing Extremism affected areas are given.

Recurring grant is Rs.1.09 lakhs per student per annum.

vi. As reported by NESTS, recruitment of over 8000 teaching and non-teaching staff across all EMRSs completed so far.

The following activities are introduced in the scheme of EMRS to ensure delivery of quality modern education with a strong emphasis on values, environmental awareness, adventure activities, and physical education to talented tribal children from predominantly rural areas, regardless of their socio-economic background:

i. Implementation of a modern curriculum in line with the CBSE standards.

Uniform curriculum and educational standards across all schools.

iii. Integration of modern technological interventions such as Direct-to-Home (DTH) education.

iv. Online tutoring for competitive exams like IIT, NEET etc.

v. Use of smartboards for interactive learning.

vi. Provision of skill development programs tailored to enhance the employability and practical skills of students.

vii. Specialized training in various fields to prepare students for future career opportunities.

viii. Development of infrastructure facilities for both indoor and outdoor sports.

ix. Encouragement and support for students to participate in national and international sports events.

Comprehensive sports training to nurture athletic talent.

xi. Initiative for setting up “Poshan Vatikas” in EMRSs has been undertaken. The primary objective behind setting up of Poshan Vatikas is to preserve the local varieties of plants and harness knowledge of medicinal and nutritional plants in the remotest areas. Furthermore, a significant adventure initiative involved sending 58 students from 8 states to undergo a 26-day ‘Basic Mountaineering Course’ at ABVIMAS in Manali.