“Expand medical treatment facilities”- Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the continuity of the works to strengthen the hospitals’ medical facilities should be maintained. The level of medical facilities should be such that no person is denied from treatment facilities. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing efforts to prevent corona infection in the state today through video conferencing with Corona Core Group.



Increase the number of I.C.U. beds



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is a matter of relief that the availability of oxygen beds has improved in the state. Along with the continuation of infection control efforts, work should continue to increase the availability of I.C.U. beds and ventilators in hospitals. It was informed that 30 new ventilators have been made available in Bhopal.



Monitor recruitment of technicians



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the pace of the work of recruitment of technicians holding diplomas and certificates related to medical works in the state should be speeded up. He asked to appoint a nodal officer for this task and take action. It was informed that in the state 189 certificate holder anaesthetic technicians, 3 thousand 81 O.T. technicians and 206 diploma holder anaesthetic technicians have been identified. A list of these has been attached and sent to all the districts for appointment on a contract of Rs. 25 thousand per month for 3 months as per requirement on the basis of availability.



Obtain information about patients going to hospital from home isolation



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that each case of the positive patients under treatment in home isolation who were shifted to hospital should be examined. Under what circumstances and for what reasons there was a need to shift them to the hospital. After reviewing this, efforts should be made to make the home isolation system effective.



Open Covid Care Centre in remote areas soon



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that adequate numbers of isolation and oxygen beds are available in Covid Care Centres in the state. They should be run in best possible way. It should be monitored. Also, on receipt of the demand of Covid Care Centre in remote areas, concrete arrangements should be made to start the centre immediately.



Oxygen supply improves compared to consumption



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that oxygen supply in the state has improved compared to consumption. With the efforts of supply, the pace of installation of new oxygen plants should not slow down. This work should be reviewed continuously.



94 oxygen plants are being set up in the state



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was informed that work is being done to install new oxygen plants on a war footing. 94 new oxygen plants are being installed in all the districts of the state. Along with this, oxygen plants are being installed at the tehsil level as well. These plants have capacity ranging from 200 to 600 tonnes.



Include doctors from India and abroad for online guidance



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that efforts should be made to connect various medical institutions in the country and abroad in providing online medical guidance to the positive person under home isolation. He also directed necessary action in this regard.



Exploitation of desperate person will not be tolerated



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that exploitation of a person who is in trouble during Covid infection by private hospitals will not be tolerated. He said that the government is fully supporting the expansion of treatment facilities in private hospitals and will do so further. But they will not be allowed to recover an arbitrary amount for treatment. In such cases, strictest action will be taken.



Number of people discharged from hospitals increased



It was informed in the meeting that the number of people discharged from hospitals has increased. On May 4, 1815 people were discharged, while on May 3, 1781 patients were discharged.



Oxygen bed availability increased



It was informed that 25 thousand 865 oxygen beds are available in government and private sector hospitals in the state. Out of 12 thousand 65 beds in government hospitals only 81 percent beds are filled and 87 percent of 9,447 beds in private hospitals are filled.





