Exhibition ‘Katha kranthiveeron ki’ to mark the 75 years of Independence inaugurated as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at Rabindra Bhawan, New Delhi

New Delhi: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Shri G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated an Exhibition Katha Kranthiveeron Ki, an exhibition of revolutionaries with a dedicated painting exhibition on Alluri Seetharamaraju and exhibits of paintings of Shaheedi Diwas, Champaran Satyagraha and Jallianwala Bagh at Lalit Kala Galleries, Rabindra Bhawan in New Delhi today. Ministers of State for Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Smt Meenakshi Lekhi also graced the event.

The exhibition Katha Kranthiveeron Ksi has been put up at the Rabindra Bhawan as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Chairman of National Monument Authority Shri Tarun Vijayand Protem Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi Dr Uttam Pacharne were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Sri G Kishan Reddy said “A picture is worth a 1000 words. These paintings made by various artists capture the essence of the movement vividly. Artists should be encouraged to paint about these movements as history books and the written word can not do justice to their valour and courage”

The Minister also said “The Prime Minister has often spoken about celebrating unsung and under-appreciated heroes and lesser known events in our struggle against British Colonialism and in protecting our cultural and spiritual heritage. Leaders like Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem have not got the recognition that is commensurate with their contributions and we will ensure that they are celebrated appropriately. We will also ensure that the Shaheedi Diwas, Champaran Satyagraha and the Jallianwala Bagh incident is commemorated appropriately “

Speaking on the occasion Minister of State for Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal applauded the LKA for arranging an exhibition titled “Gaatha Krantiveeron Ki” of the Artworks on the life and sacrifices made by Great Martyrs like Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad etc. He said that it is important to highlight their supreme sacrifice before younger generation to inculcate the values of dedication to the nation and sacrifice among them.

Minister of State for Culture Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi wished the audience on the august occasion of India entering 75th year of its freedom. She said that it’s great to see an exhibition on the life of great martyrs of freedom struggle which is full of valour and sacrifice for the sake of Mother India. She expressed the hope that all the institutions of national importance like LKA shall strive hard to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi “ Sankalp se Siddhi”.’

The Exhibition “Katha Krantiveeron Ki” has on display more than 100 artworks recognising unsung heros like Alluri Sitarama Raju and Artwork created during Shaheedi Diwas, Champaran Satyagraha and Jallianwala Bagh camp. The exhibition is open for public viewing till August 30, 2021 from 11.00 AM to 7.00 PM. Apart from this; a seven-day art camp has also been started in which National Award winning artists are participating.