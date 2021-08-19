Exercise of Cleansing, updation of IEM data to eliminate obsolete data taken up by Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade

New Delhi : An exercise of cleansing and updation of IEM data has been taken up by Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) with the objective of elimination of obsolete data and providing authentic industrial data to various industry/business communities and other users. The process envisages updation//revalidation of data by the entrepreneurs in respect of IEMs issued to them.

The DPIIT has already launched a revamped G2B portal (http://services.dipp.gov.in/lms) for filling of IEM applications w.e.f 25.03.2021, and a single IEM is being issued in favour of a company/business entity, irrespective of location of units. A separate window has been provided in G2B portal w.e.f 15.07.2021 to facilitate the applicants to update/revalidate data in respect of their IEM by logging in to the portal. User manual and video tutorials will be made available on the G2B portal to guide the applicants in online process. All IEM holders have to submit the application even if there is no change in data. No charges shall be payable. The following is the plan for cleansing of IEMs:

Phase Year of IEM issued Timeline for cleansing IEM Phase.1 2018-2021 15.07.21-30.09.21 Phase.2 1991-2017 1.10.21 –31.05.2022

Applicants have to upload supporting documents where ever necessary. After verification of applications, the applicants shall be issued a system generated acknowledgement with QR code security.