Exemption of Technical Feasibility Study of Roof Top Solar System up to 10KW: OERC

Burla: In a historical order passed by Hon’ble OERC on 2nd July 2024, vide Ref No. OERC/Engg. -2/2006/701, in which Hon’ble OERC has waived off the pre installation technical feasibility study by discoms for installation of Roof Top Solar system up to 10 KW.

In this Order Hon’ble OERC has opened easy path for consumers to apply for Roof Top Solar system and get them installed under various government programs. Before this order was made effective, a team of discom technical officials are required to visit the customers premises and submit a technical feasibility study report, which is used to take some time and the entire application processing time was getting delayed.

Now there is no technical feasibility study requirement up to 10 KW load, the application processing will be fast forward and consumer can install their Roof Top Solar equipment at the earliest and can enjoy the Net Metering Benefit.