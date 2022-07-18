Executive Director of World Food Programme Mr David Beasley calls on Union Agriculture Minister Shri Tomar

New Delhi : Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), Mr. David Beasley, called on the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi today. During the meeting, Mr. Beasley lauded India’s achievements in the Agriculture and Food sector and hoped that India will continue to provide its support for the smooth supply of food grains to the world in association with the World Food Programme.

Welcoming the World Food Programme delegation led by Mr. Beasley, Shri Tomar said that India and the WFP have been working closely in the agriculture sector since 1968 to ensure food security. Referring to the various schemes being run by the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the welfare of farmers, Shri Tomar said that through our Public Distribution System (PDS), the Government has distributed free food grains to 80 crore people of India during the Covid pandemic. Apart from meeting its domestic needs, Shri Tomar said that India has provided food grains to many countries, thereby upholding India’s ancient tradition and importance of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The World is One Family).

Mr. Beasley expressed satisfaction at WFP and India’s efforts on Agricultural Development and Food Security, as well as lauded India’s progress and said he would highlight India’s achievements in agriculture during the upcoming US Congressional meeting. On being informed by Shri Tomar that next year the International Year of Millets would be celebrated under the leadership of India, Mr. Beasley assured WFP’s full cooperation in the promotion of Nutritious Cereals.