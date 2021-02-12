Executive Director Indian Oil Corporation Ltd calls on Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Executive Director and J&K Head Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Sh. Sujoy Choudhary today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

During his meeting with the Lt Governor, Sh. Choudhary put forth various issues pertaining to smooth operation of the supply chain of the Corporation including resitement of Jammu Depot, allotment of land at Budgam, expediting issuance of NoC for setting up retail outlets in UT of J&K, besides storage space in Kashmir Valley for storing Orchard Spray oil.

The Lt Governor, while discussing the issues presented by Sh. Choudhary assured that the issues projected by him would be looked into on merit.