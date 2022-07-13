Executive Committee of NMCG Approves Industrial and Sewerage Pollution Abatement Projects Amounting to Around Rs. 38 Crores

New Delhi : The 43rd meeting of the Executive Committee of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) was held under the chairmanship of Shri G. Asok Kumar, Director General, NMCG, here today. Projects pertaining to industrial and sewerage pollution abatement through new technologies, afforestation, development of Kalindi Kunj ghat landscape etc. were approved in the EC meeting at an estimated cost of around Rs. 38 crores.

A project titled, ‘Afforestation Programmes in States of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal 2022-23’ was approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 10.30 crores that includes plantation, maintenance, capacity building and training and awareness in the two main stem Ganga basin states. The intervention is aimed at improving forest cover, enhance forest diversity and productivity, biodiversity conservation and sustainable land and ecosystem management for the better flow of ecosystem services, sustainable livelihood and overall conservation of Ganga Riverscape.

The ‘in-principle’ approval was also accorded to the development of landscape of Kalindi Kunj ghat that would include creation of eco-friendly seating, waste bins, shades, plantation with one of the aims to facilitate people-river connect.

For industrial pollution abatement, a pilot project for installation and commissioning of an electro-chemical technology-based modular effluent treatment plant of 100 KLD capacity has been approved at the estimated cost of about Rs. 77 lakh. The project will treat the discharged water from some textile industries in Mathura for River Yamuna. The project is aimed at reducing wastewater discharge (pollution and chemical load as well) through adoption of eco-friendly and green technologies.

Another pilot project titled ‘Upgradation/integration of existing UASB system with micro-aerobic processes under the head of Research, Studies, Pilot & Training, Workshop, Seminar, Publication etc.’ was approved at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crores. The study is aimed with an objective of zero discharge and resource recovery concept from sewage treatment using Up-flow Anaerobic Sludge Blanket (UASB) process. The possible outcome of the pilot study would be recovery of the nutrients, energy in the form of biogas and treated effluent that could be used for non-potable use.

For sewerage pollution in Gauri Kund and Tilwara in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, a project costing Rs. 23.37 crore has also been approved for the construction of sewerage treatment plants of (200 KLD+10KLD+6KLD+100KLD) capacities, among other works.