Exclusive display of Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny at Odisha’s oldest dealership Sky Automobiles’ NEXA premium car showroom

Bhubaneswar: The launch of Jimny held at Odisha’s oldest Maruti dealership, Sky Automobiles in presence of Maruti Suzuki NEXA’s Territory Sales Manager Mr. Anubhab Behera and Sky Automobiles’ Managing Partner and CEO Mr. Avinash Singhania. Exclusive display of Jimny will be available at NEXA Twin City, Bhubaneswar for the next two days. The leader in the small car segment Maruti Suzuki is betting big on its midsize SUV, the Jimny, to score and win the market-share. The Jimny is the company’sfirst model offering the 4 essentials of an off-road machine – Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body angles, 3-Link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode) unit that will be paired with a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. In this occasion Showroom Sales Manager, Paresh Pati, SBI Sales Manager, Nalini Kanta Puhan, SBI State Head, Satya Narayan Nanda were also present over there.

The Jimny will be sold via Maruti’s premium retail network NEXA across Odisha. The new model comes with the 1.5 liter K15B engine with ideal stop start offers strong torque through out a wide RPM range for powerful performance, without compromising on fuel efficiency. Ahead of its launch, the NEXA Twin City team has witnessed tremendous response from the customers and post showcasing the vehicle, customers are very excited and bookings are expected to multiply rapidly as the Jimny variants, highlighting a strong demand.

Jimny is the latest entrant in the NEXA portfolio to feature its signature design language, ‘Crafted Futurism’.The design philosophy manifests itself upon three major pillars: NEXpression: Artfully designed exteriors & interiors, crafted to perfection, NEXTech: Revolutionary technology catering to the new age customers’ needs and creating delight and NEXperience: Experiences that are truly about driving a NEXA vehicle