Excitement Ensues with 5G Rollout on the Horizon

40 Rounds of Spectrum Auctions Completed, 5G Rollout Expected by October

After 7 days and 40 rounds of heavy bidding, the Central Government completed the 5G spectrum auctions in the beginning of August and the launch of the fifth generation of telecom services in the country is expected by October.

Four top telecom operators made bids totaling more than ₹1.5 lakh crore, with the most aggressive bidding coming from Reliance Jio, followed by Bharti Airtel in terms of the total size of the bids made. The other participants in the auction were Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Adani Data Networks, a unit under Adani Enterprises.

The Exciting New Features of Next Gen Connectivity

Ultra-fast data transfer speeds, higher spectrum efficiency, extremely low latency, practically instant movie downloads, advances in remote medicine and surgery, improved communal services, revolutionized mobile gaming experience for all genres, from live-dealer Andar Bahar online games in video or Virtual Reality format to the latest data-heavy first-person shooter or car racing titles, and so on. The list of exciting new features and advancements to society, business and government that the next generation of mobile connectivity will bring is endless.

“5G is fast-tracking into industries, quickly and efficiently connecting every aspect of the business. It is creating new use cases for technologies like immense XR (extended reality). It is enabling powerful AI through distributed computing,” comments Tasleem Arif, head of Research and Development at Oppo India.

Years ago, the advance of 4G brought the smartphone revolution, now the rollout of 5G services is about to enable the creation of new business models in all sectors of the economy. Many businesses will benefit from the effective realization of concepts such as ‘smart factories’ and ‘connected workplaces’.

Cities will be able to employ smart technology in various aspects including automated meter reading, traffic light and waste disposal management. Healthcare can save thousands of lives with the help of 5G-enabled remote surgery and connected ambulances.

5G Will Transform Lives and Add $450 Billion to the Economy

Speaking during the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Union Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that the adoption of 5G technology will not only transform lives, but will also boost the country’s economy adding $450 billion to its value in the next 15 years.

“5G will not merely boost internet speeds, but will also rapidly ring in economic progress and boost jobs creation,” the PM said and urged for more powerful cooperation between the government and the industry to step up the rollout of 5G connectivity which will bring new strength to India’s healthcare, agriculture, education, infrastructure and logistics sectors.

Modi praised the vital role played by TRAI for the smooth transitioning between the different generations of telecom services in the country. While the “2G era was symptomatic of frustration and policy paralysis,” India has progressed to 3G, then to 4G, and now is moving to 5G and preparing for 6G, the PM added.

5G Perks Abstract to 35 Crores of Indians Who Still Use 2G Speeds

Despite the country-wide progress, for a not-too-small portion of India’s population, even buying an online lottery ticket from their phones looks futuristic and the minimized latency of 5G networks means nothing. According to reports, more than 35 crores of desi consumers still have 2G as their usual service speed.

Out of the 81 crores of mobile internet users in India, 95.1 percent use Android devices which are cheaper and offer more compatibility. With the release of Android 13 coming any minute now, only 8.8 percent of users have Android 12, and the dominant share of the market of 40.48 percent is held by Android 11.

An excess of 50 percent of mobile internet users, or more than 40 crores of Indians, have Android 10 or older versions, and almost 30 percent deal with version 9 or below.

5G bundles are expected to cost 50 percent more and we will soon see what promotional offers and incentives will be held out by telecoms trying to make their customers upgrade to the new connectivity and how this will affect the market distribution.

Spectrum Bids Show Confidence in the Future of 5G

The more than ₹1.5 lakh crore placed at bids at the recent 5G spectrum auctions show the operators’ confidence in the future of 5G technology in India and their willingness to expand. Reportedly, Reliance Jio bid an excess of ₹84,500 crore and Airtel’s bids exceeded ₹46,500 crore, with the two telecoms engaging in a cutthroat battle for the 1,800 MHz bandwidth in the Uttar Pradesh East circle. Vi put ₹18,500 crore on the table and Adani Data Networks came up with ₹5,000 crore.

“As the bidding has been much higher than the previous auctions, the amount generated will add positively to the revenue and will help the government in the future while setting up the 5G infrastructure,” commented Devroop Dhar, co-founder and board member of Primus Partners.

“It seems we would be able to launch 5G in the country by October. The ongoing 5G spectrum auction indicates that the country’s telecom industry has come a long way in 5G advancements,” said Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw.