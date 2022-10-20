Exchange Rate Notification No. 90/2022 – Customs (N.T.)

New Delhi : In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the Notification No. 87/2022-Customs(N.T.), dated 06th October, 2022 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 21st October, 2022, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.

SCHEDULE-I

Sl. No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (2) (3) (a) (b) (For Imported Goods) (For Export Goods) 1. Australian Dollar 53.10 50.75 2. Bahraini Dinar 227.35 213.80 3. Canadian Dollar 61.20 59.25 4. Chinese Yuan 11.65 11.30 5. Danish Kroner 11.10 10.70 6. EURO 82.60 79.60 7. Hong Kong Dollar 10.75 10.40 8. Kuwaiti Dinar 276.45 259.70 9. New Zealand Dollar 48.15 45.90 10. Norwegian Kroner 7.95 7.70 11. Pound Sterling 94.65 91.45 12. Qatari Riyal 23.55 22.15 13. Saudi Arabian Riyal 22.80 21.45 14. Singapore Dollar 59.15 57.30 15. South African Rand 4.65 4.40 16. Swedish Kroner 7.50 7.25 17. Swiss Franc 84.10 81.15 18. Turkish Lira 4.60 4.35 19. UAE Dirham 23.35 21.95 20. US Dollar 83.90 82.20

SCHEDULE-II