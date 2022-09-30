Exchange Rate Notification No. 85/2022 – Customs (N.T.)

New Delhi : In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby makes the following amendments in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Notification No.78/2022-CUSTOMS (N.T.), dated 15th September, 2022 with effect from 01st October, 2022.

In the SCHEDULE-I of the said Notification, for serial No.11 and the entries relating thereto, the following shall be substituted, namely: –

SCHEDULE-I