Excellence is about to double into two as OPPO collaborates with MS Dhoni

New Delhi: The leading global smart device brand OPPO, known for offering innovative technology, ropes in ace cricketer MS Dhoni, to inspire millions of people to try and be extraordinary and achieve their dreams. OPPO has always been successful in creating a connect with people through its latest offerings. In sync with this, the association will inspire people to achieve more through their passion and push the envelope in a quest to #BeTheInfinite. MS Dhoni is an epitome of infinite possibilities created with dedication, persistence, and hard work – a message that has been in sync with OPPO’s purpose of being all along.

MS Dhoni’s life is not just about adoring fans, cheering crowds, record-breaking performances, winning moments, and holding trophies but also acting as an inspirational figure for people to be the best version of themself. Being a cricket enthusiast from Ranchi, he didn’t give up on his passion for cricket and became one of the most successful skippers for the Indian Cricket Team. Dhoni’s journey resonates with thousands of people who are trying to explore the best version of themselves and #BeTheInfinite with their passion. Dhoni not only showcased his skills in the game to the world but also the infinite ways of outperforming oneself in every situation. He thrives to excel both inside & outside the field. He stood out on top through sheer persistence and dedication for Team India. He has been an inspiration to many, to go beyond their limits to achieve their goals. OPPO is collaborating with him to reach out to such people across India. OPPO has also been at the forefront of innovation and providing technological breakthroughs in the smartphone industry which has enhanced the overall experience for its users. It also provides an avenue for OPPO to reach and connect with all MS Dhoni fans across and inspire them to push for achieving their goals OPPO has been constantly pushing itself to understand and address the needs of users and provide them with innovative technological solutions.

Commenting on the collaboration, MS Dhoni said “I am very excited to be a part of a project which aims to inspire people to push their limits and follow their passion. It is a pleasure to collaborate with OPPO as they have been at the forefront of pushing their limits in technology and innovation.”

OPPO’s latest #BeTheInfinite campaign, in association with MS Dhoni, aims to signify that through dedication, hard work, persistence, and will, anyone can achieve their dreams. Both MS Dhoni and OPPO personify excellence with common traits such as dedication, fast performer, reliable, and result-oriented.

OPPO’s latest offering is a similar fast performing, dependable smartphone which offers an incomparable premium experience to the users. The OPPO Reno4 Pro is designed to deliver an ultra-smooth and enriching experience. The 3D Borderless Sense Screen of Reno4 Pro not only elevates the premium look and feel but also pioneers the start of an era consisting of infinite possibilities that can be seen in real life or on-screen. With 65W SuperVOOC 2.0-the fastest charging technology in India provides a safe and reliable charging experience to users and charges the smartphone in just 36 minutes. The smartphone also offers a 90Hz Refresh Rate with up to 180Hz touch sampling rate that provides great performance. All these leading features ring with the iconic cricketer and his zeal that has carried the trust of millions of fans on his shoulders with ease and calm every time he represented the country. Aiming to make the partnership with MS Dhoni even more memorable, OPPO is also looking to bring something exciting for consumers and fans of MS Dhoni, for them to #BeTheInfinite and become a part of this association. This exciting new offering will amaze the fans who are also looking forward to MS Dhoni’s performance in the upcoming IPL season.

Related

comments