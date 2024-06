Bhubaneswar: Former CBI Director M Nageswara Rao has made shocking allegations that govt lands were sold by land mafia in cahoots with powerful people including IAS and IPS officers in Odisha.

https://x.com/MNageswarRaoIPS/status/1804933859340857537

The former CBI head alleged that one mastermind named Babino, in cahoots with powerful people, fraudulently sold govt land which they encroached by creating forged documents. Rao claims that he is also a victim of the fraud land fraud in Odisha.