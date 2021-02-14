Ex-Army personal Sidharatha Das runs spreading road safety awareness

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: An Ex-Army personal Sidharatha Das who has launched a drive spreading road safety awareness among people by running 500 KM in 10 days, the superannuated military man reached Jagatsinghpur headquarters on Saturday evening.

The Civil administration, police personnel district transport department accompanying several eminent personalities including local residents were greeted the former Army guy at Jagatsinghpur bus stand then he was taken to Brundanban Bidya Pitha here in a huge procession where held a meeting with students and public.

Speaking at the meeting the erstwhile Army man said as many as 13 people are dying daily due to road mishaps in state, it is triggering owing lack of traffic attentiveness among vehicle drivers mainly two wheeler riders, so he has taken an effort creating awareness among people by running on road.

While passing roads he has been interacting with residents, students, and motor vehicle riders abiding traffic rules while driving on road. The meeting was attended by DIPRO Kaminiranjan Patnaik, MVI Panchanana Behera, headmaster Subash Chandra Rout, scout teacher Bijaya Rath, students of Brundaban Bidya Pitha.

Related