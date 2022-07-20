EW POLICY TO BE FRAMED FOR PROVIDING JOBS TO EMINENT PLAYERS AND REWARDING TOURNAMENT WINNERS: MEET HAYER

New Delhi : The Punjab Government is in the process of formulating a policy to provide Government jobs to the players bringing glory to the State in National and International level besides covering those winning medals in the big tournaments under the ambit of cash awards.

This was disclosed here today by the Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on the occasion of felicitating Arjun Babuta who won 2 Gold Medals in the Shooting World Cup recently. The Minister was accompanied by the MLA Jalalabad Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj and local councilor Sarbjit Singh Mohali at the phase-11 residence of Arjun Babuta.

Congratulating Arjun Babuta for the stupendous achievement and expressed hope that this feat would act as an inspiration to the budding players. He also gave his best wishes to the player for the future events including 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Sports Minister further said that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Government is undertaking special efforts to bolster Punjab in sports in order to restore its pristine glory in the sporting arena. Government job would be assured to the players winning medals at the National and International level. There is an equitable policy as of now for awarding cash prizes in terms of every sport whereas the schedule, level and the nature of each sport varies. So, that is why important tournament of every sport would be brought under the cash prize policy.

While interacting with Arjun Babuta, the Minister disclosed that the phase 6 shooting range at Mohali is being modernized. He also had a word with Arjun Babuta about the World Cup, his sport apart from seeing his Rifle and Medallions. The shooter also showed shooting range at his home to the Minister which was made during Covid-19 pandemic period.

The MLA Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj said that Arjun Babuta has brought glory to his hometown Jalalabad.

On the occasion, the father of Arjun Babuta, Neeraj Babuta and Mother Deepti Babuta thanked the Minister. Deepti Babuta, who is also a Punjabi writer, gifted a set of her books to Meet Hayer.

The District Sports Officer Gurdeep Kaur and Naib Tehsildar Arjan Grewal were also present.