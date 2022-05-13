EVR Motors partners with Badve Group to manufacture electric motors for EVs (2-wheeler and 3-wheeler) in India

Mumbai: Badve Engineering Ltd, one of India’s leading Tier-1 automotive manufacturing companies for Indian & Global OEMs, and Israeli startup EVR Motors have announced that they are forging a strategic commercial agreement. Under the new strategic partnership, Badve Group will manufacture in India EVR’s proprietary Trapezoidal Stator – RFPM electric motors, which measure half the weight and size of competing electric motors and provide superior power and torque performance. In the 3W segment, the collaboration will address both Commercial & Passenger vehicles markets (L3 and L5 categories), which are poised for strong growth in India in the coming years.

Badve Group has already initiated the joint development and localization process at one of its facilities in Pune for manufacturing the EV motors and is currently developing prototypes to cater Indian OEMs. The company plans to ramp up its production to an annual capacity of 0.5 million units by mid-2023 to meet the rising EV demand.

EVR motors has developed a unique, patented motor topology: The Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (TS-RFPM) Motor, enabling smaller, lighter, lower-cost motors, which can be tailored to user requirements. EVR is now developing a variety of motors, suitable for most mobility and industrial applications. EVR’s first motors are designed for 2W and 3W, as well as light commercial vehicles, and weigh less than

half compared to similar power radial flux motors.

2W and 3W vehicles constitute around 90% of the Indian electric vehicles market. According to estimates, 6 million 3W vehicles are sold in India annually, and half-million of them are electric 3W.

On this occasion, Mr. Sumedh Badve (President, EV Division) said, “We are very excited about our partnership with EVR motors. The ground-breaking EVR technology and our proven manufacturing expertise coupled with our strategic long-term customer relationships will ensure success of this partnership. This partnership is in line with our core vision of sustainability and net zero emissions through green mobility. We are fully confident that these motors are best suited for adoption in the multi-terrain Indian landscape and will provide an enthralling experience to Indian riders.”

“The strategic partnership with Badve Group, a leading Tier 1 manufacturer, offers multiple OEMs access to EVR’s advanced motor technology, tailored for the Indian market and made in India”, said Mr. Opher Doron, CEO of EVR Motors. “Together with other recently announced agreements, this partnership will expand our total addressable market to encompass the most significant OEMs in the strongest e2 vehicle market sectors in India. EVR is proud of the trust our customers place in us and our technology, and of the opportunity to play a significant role in electrifying Indian mobility”.