Evos Alchemy Sales Gallery Unveils Luxury and Functionality in Real Estate

Bhubaneswar – Evos Buildcon Pvt Ltd is proud to announce the successful grand opening of the Evos Alchemy Sales Gallery, an event that marked a new era of sophistication and innovation in real estate. The event was graced by our esteemed Chief Guest, Sanjay Puri, whose visionary team brought this architectural masterpiece to life.

The Evos Alchemy Sales Gallery, a pioneering project, provides an immersive experience with demo flats of both 3BHK and 4BHK unit types. Visitors were warmly welcomed by a dedicated team committed to their comfort and satisfaction. Each unit’s unique selling points (USPs) were highlighted, offering potential buyers an experience that seamlessly blends luxury and functionality.

Sanjay Puri, Chief Guest and renowned architect, shared his enthusiasm: “It has been a pleasure collaborating with Evos Buildcon Pvt Ltd. This project showcases the possibilities of modern architecture and design, creating an environment that is both luxurious and functional. We are excited to see how this space will redefine real estate in the region.”

Shri Kalinga Keshari Rath, Managing Director of Evos Buildcon Pvt Ltd, expressed his delight at the event’s success: “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the Evos Alchemy Sales Gallery inauguration. This event represents our commitment to excellence and customer centricity approach. We are honoured to have had Sanjay Puri and his team realize our vision and create a space that truly embodies sophistication and luxury.”

Attendees, including walk-in visitors and those with scheduled site visits, experienced superior hospitality and personalized attention from the Evos Buildcon team, ensuring they felt valued and informed. The grand opening of the Evos Alchemy Sales Gallery was a milestone celebration where luxury met innovation, setting a new standard in real estate presentations.